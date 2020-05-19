James Woods shared a fairly exceptional and powerful message from a young, black Conservative named Rob Smith. Smith takes the Democratic leadership of Baltimore APART as well as the notion that criticizing black elected officials, the very people he claims let this happen, is racist.

Take a look:

‘The Left wants to tell you that criticizing black elected officials is racist.

That is an absolute scam.’

BOOM.

Preach, Rob!

Thinking the Democratic Party better start listening because more and more people are starting to walk away. Especially when they see messages like Smith’s.

Trending

What they said.

They treat minorities, women, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, as ‘commodities.’ Little buckets of people they can pander to for votes.

Yup.

You’d think these folks would realize why nothing is getting any better, yeah?

Scary, ain’t it?

***

Related:

Go home, Jenn, you’re DRUNK: Jennifer Rubin calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘national treasure’ does NOT end well for her (or Nancy), like at all

He’s RIGHT, you know –> Ben Shapiro shares big stories in the ‘real world’ versus big stories in Twitterland and LOL

‘America FIRST!’ Trump DECIMATES Dr. Tedros, the WHO, and China in brutal letter detailing ALL of their failures

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Baltimoreblack conservativeJames WoodsracismRob Smith