Remember when CBS used footage from an Italian hospital while reporting on Brooklyn hospitals implying that shockingly scary and depressing footage was Brooklyn? Yeah, looks like they may be up to their old tricks again.

.@CBSNews is at again. This time airing a photo and claiming it's a "mysterious illness" possibly tied to COVID. Anyone else catch this? Pic credit: @AlabasterJone16

CC: @PolitiBunny, @OrdyPackard pic.twitter.com/FJMmyBK4hz — DCNative (@RealDCNative) May 18, 2020

Now, to be fair, when we see a claim like this on Twitter (one that is this blatant and obnoxious) our first instinct is to doubt it … but here is the CBS footage:

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/kids-hospitalized-with-mystery-illness-possibly-tied-to-covid-19/

And here is a screenshot of the original article (notice the date):

You’d think by now CBS and other legacy outlets would know regular, everyday people are watching them like a hawk. This is pretty damn awful, using this footage to try and terrify people into believing a side-virus is going after our children. This child in this photo has Coxsackie, which is a fairly common virus that is rarely deadly.

So … more panic porn.

Could this have been an accident? Sure. And if they didn’t have a history of using the wrong footage to push a narrative we would probably just chalk it up to an oopsie. But since they have a history of doing this? Eh.

Does this mean there isn’t a mystery virus associated with COVID that is hurting children? Nope, but that CBS would use old stock photos to somehow prove it’s real … makes you wonder why they’d do such a thing.

Then again, not really.

If it bleeds, it leads.

***

Related:

CRINGE: Maggie Haberman tries SOOOO hard to make James Woods’ tweet praising Trump a bad thing, fails MISERABLY

‘If it saves even ONE life, right?!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets on Obama, masks, and a vaccine for liberalism bring out a HORDE of stupid

AYFKM?! Jake Tapper accusing Trump of smearing political rivals (including media) with false allegations backfires BIGLY on CNN