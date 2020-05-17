We don’t know how to break this to Jake Tapper, but he works for CNN.

He knows that, right? Because wow, reading these two tweets we have our doubts …

Wait, what now?

He’s accusing Trump and his team of launching smear campaigns, leveling wild and false allegations against his critics?

Again, does he realize he works for CNN?

Jake is truly the pot calling the kettle black.

Oh, don’t take our word for it. Just look at how the Twittersphere reacted to his tweets:

What she said.

Talk about having zero self-awareness.

Wowza.

Oof.

Trending

Right? About false, deranged, and indecent allegations …

Yes.

Yes, he has.

Deranged and indecent. ^

Seriously, a hoot.

True story.

Double oof.

Because orange man bad.

Duh.

Truly an underrated tweet.

And that’s just this week.

***

Related:

But Trump! REEEE! Ron Fournier lashes out BIG TIME because his GA COVID doomsday predictions keep blowing up in his face

FINISH HIM! Richard Grenell puts a very whiny and nervous Adam ‘Sack of’ Schiff in his PLACE and it’s a glorious thing

‘Funny how media IGNORES that’: Brit Hume shares BOMBSHELL of a receipt-filled Undercover Huber thread on Flynn

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNjake tappermediaTrump