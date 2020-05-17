Adam Schiff seems more annoying than usual lately and considering what a tw*t the guy is on a fairly consistent basis, that’s saying something. Could it be that he knows Richard Grenell is onto him and many others in the Democrat Party and what they tried to pull with General Flynn and ultimately on the president himself?

Scared-Schiffless sure is trying to discredit Grenell and CNN is right there doing their part to help the process along.

CNN. *eye roll*

"President Trump did not nominate you for confirmation as permanent DNI, and it would be inappropriate for you to pursue any additional leadership, organizational, or staffing changes to ODNI during your temporary tenure," @RepAdamSchiff wrote in a letter to Grenell on April 7. https://t.co/7DidD7FYKh — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 15, 2020

Uh-oh! Not a strongly-worded letter?! Whatever will Richard do? He was probably just wrecked and terrified over it …

Or not.

Only in Washington, DC would one be appointed to a job but not expected to DO the job. @AdamSchiff https://t.co/f5qa8lzvy6 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But orange man bad? Maybe?

Grenell is taking zero prisoners so Schiff and others probably need to buckle up.

After reading the memo, I get the impression Congressman Schiff thinks he’s your boss. He’s a self-important windbag. Tell Schiff to go pound sand. — MyDogIsBetterThanSomeHumans (@MaltipooParti) May 16, 2020

Adam isn’t the brightest crayon in the box.

Just sayin’.

YES! LOL

You’ve given us more truth/evidence in a week than Shifty has in 3+ years. — Garry Baskin (@luvbndad) May 16, 2020

To be fair, considering Schiff hasn’t given us any real truth or evidence EVER that isn’t a huge feat but yes, Grenell is definitely making the Deep State squirm.

Dear Adam Schiff: Please pound sand. Thanks,

Freedom Loving Americans pic.twitter.com/0PMm70yVlK — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 15, 2020

Schiff is running scared since his years of divisive lies are being exposed. Disregard any verbiage he has the audacity to put pen to paper, just as we should disregard any words that spew from his mouth filled with poisonous lies. — Mary Forbes 🇺🇸✝️ (@MaryForbes14) May 16, 2020

He is definitely protesting too much.

Yup.

You're doing a fantastic job, Richard. Keep up the good work. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 15, 2020

Who knew he was such a badass! — DisneyCoveredForEpstein (@DanaMil70590816) May 16, 2020

Ahem, we did.

Just sayin’.

***

