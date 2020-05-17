As Twitchy readers, Tom Nichols has been working overtime to prove he is the KING of obnoxious on Twitter, lecturing people about what freedom ‘really’ is and of course being open to physically punishing anyone who dares to break COVID lockdown.

Yeah, he’s a real sweetheart.

Greg Gutfeld finally had enough:

Again, the bitter scold wishes ill will. As he ignores his own lingering stench of incompetence, he wishes those who simply want to be trusted enough to return to work safely, to be physically punished. drop dead, he giggles to himself. https://t.co/s3Jkp414ha — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 15, 2020

‘Bitter scold … drop dead, he giggles to himself.’

Does Greg have Tom’s number or what?

If you're among the legions that Tom Nichols has blocked, here's the tweet Greg is referring to: pic.twitter.com/pc1MTdNehU — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) May 15, 2020

That's nothin' but a load of hopscotch, ya tap dancin' mime grabber — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 15, 2020

Does this mean Tom is volunteering to be prohibited from the fruits of these people's labor? Where does he think his tweed jackets and nipple cream come from? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 15, 2020

And this is exactly why we should never have government provided healthcare…. they could deny you care for any “made up moral lapse” they wanted to. — janedoe500 (@janedoe5001) May 15, 2020

Get out of line? NO MEDICINE FOR YOU!

Awful.

He manages to transform Sarah Palin into a sage with one tweet. #DeathPanels — Gen-X Voice (@ProveItSo) May 15, 2020

Thank you so much – @RadioFreeTom is an insufferable know it all and he has a paycheck too – tenured professor, nuff said. — Colleen (@royle1959) May 15, 2020

Yeah, we can’t help but notice most everyone lecturing others about staying home are still getting paid.

As part of being a "cat guy" he should be prohibited from any mental health care and ease off the estrogen therapy as well. — JayLo (@grandpabrah) May 15, 2020

Ok, we laughed way too hard at that one.

What is going on in the name of politics is pure evil. The time to quarantine the healthy has passed. The end. — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) May 15, 2020

The end, indeed.

#ReopenAmerica

***

