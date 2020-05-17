When Brit Hume shares any thread we tend to take it fairly seriously.

When Brit Hume shares a receipt-filled thread from Undercover Huber on Flynn and instructs everyone to read it all the way through we KNOW it’s big.

Take a look.

This is a CRAZY long thread but Brit’s right, take the time to read the whole thing. It’s worth it.

Why not just turn over the 302?

Hrm.

That’s odd.

So why not just turn it over?

That’s why.

Leak to the press.

Because of course they did.

They threatened his son.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry, after everything we’ve seen this is all too real.

And here come the receipts:

No wonder Brit wanted his followers to read the whole thing.

Wow.

***

