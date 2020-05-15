Most of us have seen James Clapper’s bizarre interview on CNN where he magically lost his connection when asked about leaking to the media.

Yeah, that was convenient.

Sharyl Attkisson noticed something else he said that we haven’t seen anyone else really pick up on.

Take a look:

There’s DEFINITELY a problem.

They are the Teflon of all political parties.

Situation ethicists.

What a smart way to say they only care about an issue when it can benefit them politically. Oh, and plenty of people see it, they just don’t care as long as it means ‘orange man bad’ will lose in November.

Like magic, right?

Absolutely. If Bush had done this to Obama Democrats would have burned cities to the ground.

Clapper has a habit of saying the quiet part out loud.

Bingo.

***

