Most of us have seen James Clapper’s bizarre interview on CNN where he magically lost his connection when asked about leaking to the media.

Yeah, that was convenient.

Sharyl Attkisson noticed something else he said that we haven’t seen anyone else really pick up on.

Take a look:

There's a problem with the starting point, "unmasking … nothing wrong with that…" That's like saying "taking money… there's nothing wrong with that…" It depends. https://t.co/vlQwco9HD1 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 15, 2020

There’s DEFINITELY a problem.

This is fantastic take! — JBWalker (@JohnstonWalker) May 15, 2020

Every notice no matter how much evidence there is exposing democrats and the Obama administration cnn still finds one of these goons who will go on tv and spin it totally ignoring the evidence. Unreal — Steve Williams (@stevesmaserati) May 15, 2020

They are the Teflon of all political parties.

Again, leftists are situation ethicists. Prevarication, hypocrisy, misinformation, disinformation, in the pursuit of turning this republic into a pseudo democracy are considered virtues, not vices. It is amazing that so few people seem to see something that is so evident. — Randy Matheny (@MathenyRandy) May 15, 2020

Situation ethicists.

What a smart way to say they only care about an issue when it can benefit them politically. Oh, and plenty of people see it, they just don’t care as long as it means ‘orange man bad’ will lose in November.

True, but the hilarious part is that when Mr. Clapper is asked a question about leaking classified information … his screen goes blank. — John Frank (@John_Frank1954) May 15, 2020

Like magic, right?

Funny how important context is. — joboo (@infidelinwisco) May 15, 2020

Let the shoe be on the other foot and they be going Wild. — T-Mike (@mikevela75) May 15, 2020

Absolutely. If Bush had done this to Obama Democrats would have burned cities to the ground.

Whoa- that was a shocking statement- even for him with the lowest ethical bar ever — Lynn Patriot (@Patriot01232311) May 15, 2020

Clapper has a habit of saying the quiet part out loud.

I couldn’t believe he was saying that — Manuel Estrada (@CSM79RV7) May 15, 2020

Neither could Clapper, that’s why be bailed. 😂😂😂 — JK (@jeffkern68) May 15, 2020

Bingo.

***

