They’ve got him THIS TIME! CNN’s Josh Campbell breaks YUGE story about Trump sharing a ‘DOCTORED video’ and oh noez!

Posted at 9:12 am on May 17, 2020 by Sam Janney

Big, bombshell, BREAKING news from CNN’s Josh Campbell, y’all.

Huge.

This could very well be the thing that finally takes Trump DOWN.

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

It’s official. Trump is King Troll.

Well, thank goodness we have CNN reporters out there doing such important and groundbreaking work.

How long until they try and doxx the creator of this gif? Over/under?

Brave firefighters doing their jobs, day in and day out.

Right?

It seems so REAL.

So life-like.

Poor lil feller, he certainly seems sorta shaken by it.

And yet so far.

***

‘Funny how media IGNORES that’: Brit Hume shares BOMBSHELL of a receipt-filled Undercover Huber thread on Flynn

TISSUE? Blue-check journo covering NY lockdown protest tweets all the ‘BOO-HOOS’ because they weren’t nice to him (watch)

Does he realize what he SAID?! Sharyl Attkisson picks up on something VERY damning in Clapper’s CNN interview (watch)


