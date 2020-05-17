They’ve got him THIS TIME! CNN’s Josh Campbell breaks YUGE story about Trump sharing a ‘DOCTORED video’ and oh noez!

Big, bombshell, BREAKING news from CNN’s Josh Campbell, y’all.

Huge.

This could very well be the thing that finally takes Trump DOWN.

The American president has retweeted a doctored video of his head superimposed on the actor who played the president in an alien invasion movie https://t.co/qBNzmEtjTl — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 16, 2020

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

It’s official. Trump is King Troll.

Well, thank goodness we have CNN reporters out there doing such important and groundbreaking work.

How long until they try and doxx the creator of this gif? Over/under?

Wait wait wait.

This wasn't live footage?? pic.twitter.com/UWrKfwJ4pZ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 17, 2020

You are so needed Josh.

Without you we never would have KNOWN this wasn't real, live, factual footage! pic.twitter.com/LaxAmDcId6 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 17, 2020

Brave firefighters doing their jobs, day in and day out.

IDK, think we need @snopes to take a break from factchecking @TheBabylonBee and get on this scoop! — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) May 17, 2020

Lol, awesome 😎 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 17, 2020

Right?

It seems so REAL.

So life-like.

You're a shoe in for the Pulitzer with this ground breaking story. Great investigative journalism! — DCNative (@RealDCNative) May 17, 2020

Whoa – scoop of the century! pic.twitter.com/Cz4nW4GA0f — Beyond My Wuhan ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 😷 (@OverpaidA) May 17, 2020

You really tweeted this??? By the way, the video is hilarious. Especially the cameo by the Zodiac Killer. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 17, 2020

Are you okay? — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 17, 2020

Poor lil feller, he certainly seems sorta shaken by it.

"Doctored" is not only superfluous, but … dare I say it… fake news. It would only be relevant if the video was being put forward as factual. It isn't, so why comment on its veracity? Remove that one word, and your tweet would be factual/ So close. — A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) May 17, 2020

And yet so far.

