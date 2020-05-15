This morning the headlines about Joe Biden (all 12 or so of them) are about how he said the people who believe Tara Reade probably shouldn’t vote for him.

Because yeah, that’s totally a winning campaign slogan, Joe.

That small tidbit is bad enough but when you read the entire quote you quickly see just how confused, lost, and truly out of it the man really is. And Democrats think he should be leading this country.

Keep that in mind as you read these tweets:

The full Biden quote re Tara Reade: “They should vote their heart and if they believe Tara Reade they probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade. The fact is that look at Tara Reade’s story, it changes considerably." 1/4 — Seema (@LATSeema) May 15, 2020

Does it really, Joe?

"And but I don't want to question her motive, I don't want to question anything, other than to say the truth matters. This has been vetted. It's been vetted, they went and people interviewed scores of my employees over my whole career." 2/4 — Seema (@LATSeema) May 15, 2020

This has been vetted? Really?

We missed that.

In fact, we’re still waiting for him to stop blocking the archive at the University of Delaware … now THAT would be vetting.

"This is just totally thoroughly completely out of character and the idea that in a public place, in a hallway, I would assault a woman. I mean, I, anyway, I promise you, it never happened. It should be vetted." 3/4 — Seema (@LATSeema) May 15, 2020

Wait, it should be vetted?

But he said just before this that it had been vetted.

Which is it, Joe?

"She should be thoroughly looked at and whether or not these happened. Look at the story, follow the storyline and determine whether there's any truth to it, and there is no truth to it, I promise you.” 4/4 — Seema (@LATSeema) May 15, 2020

Man, he’s making lots and lots of promises.

And he is, as usual, all over the place.

Should be vetted? I thought (per 2/4) that it *had* been vetted? — Stream On OBX 📺 🖋 (@obx_on) May 15, 2020

Joe. Dude. Huh? Try that again, in English this time.

Except this is always what men insist until they are caught. — Lisa Pavlov (@🏡) (@JellyBearDemMom) May 15, 2020

Lmao it’s like he wants to lose — Eric🖤 (@18_ejg) May 15, 2020

Ain’t it though?

***

