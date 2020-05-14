Yes, yes we did stalk Brit Hume’s timeline all day today waiting for him to share something that we could write about, and truth be told, the man shares a good deal of extremely ‘Twitchy-able’ content, but this from Alex Berenson is pretty off the charts spectacular.

He was good enough to share an actual letter from an actual doctor calling on America to open.

This kicks butt on so many levels:

She wants the media to communicate the truth? Get outta here.

And dispel fear? That’s their bread and butter right now.

Trending

Totally.

Amen.

Heh.

It is.

How many times do we have to point out the solution may well be more dangerous than the problem?

***

Related:

OUCH-LOL! Nick Searcy’s suggestion for what a whiny Katie Hill can do after GOP Mike Garcia wins her #CA25 seat is a DOOZY

‘LOL, you’re adorable’: Obama lackey learns the HARD way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Richard Grenell

BOOYAH! Ted Cruz just needs 1 little word to ‘assist’ Obama with the most presidential self-own EVER on Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex Berensonbrit humeCOVIDDr. Heather VallierReopen America