Yes, yes we did stalk Brit Hume’s timeline all day today waiting for him to share something that we could write about, and truth be told, the man shares a good deal of extremely ‘Twitchy-able’ content, but this from Alex Berenson is pretty off the charts spectacular.

He was good enough to share an actual letter from an actual doctor calling on America to open.

This kicks butt on so many levels:

And this call to reopen comes from Dr. Heather Vallier (an actual physician @cwru in Ohio): well worth reading start to finish! pic.twitter.com/TnXca09SaH — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 14, 2020

Right on cue, on May 26th gyms will be open in Ohiohttps://t.co/02h9EQCsg3 — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 14, 2020

@POTUS needs to form a panel of health experts from a wide swath of society and not just career bureaucrats to find solutions. Hopefully this is already happening behind the scenes. — Lauren Cousyn (@CousynLauren) May 14, 2020

Agree with her. An actual primary care physician in Kentucky, who also treats addiction & is married to a homicide detective. We're already seeing some concerning secondary consequences from the shutdown. 41 cases, zero deaths in our county of 67,000 people — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020

How many times do we have to point out the solution may well be more dangerous than the problem?

