Admit it. When you read this tweet from Ned Price in your head all you hear is the sound adults make in ‘Peanuts’ cartoons.

Or is that just this editor?

Anyway, Ned here thought he had a big tough point to make with Richard Grenell … he even tagged him.

.@RichardGrenell's declassified documents point to a MASSIVE scandal — namely that our Intelligence Community is being weaponized in an effort to assist President Trump's reelection prospects. https://t.co/LqW2CAOzs6 — Ned Price (@nedprice) May 14, 2020

GAR! RAR! It’s not that Obama and his administration were power-hungry harpies who tried to ruin the lives of several innocent people because Hillary lost and ORANGE MAN BAD … no no, the ‘MASSIVE’ scandal is that Richard thought Americans should see how shady they really were.

K.

You have to wonder if Ned is able to tie his own shoes on a regular basis.

Right?

Richard responded.

Transparency is not political. But I will give you that it isn’t popular in Washington DC. https://t.co/j9sf5or0Tg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 14, 2020

He is officially our spirit animal.

Seriously.

So great.

I appreciate that you raised the issue of transparency. If that's what this truly is about, why not declassify the transcript of Flynn's call with Kislyak and the full, unredacted text of Susan Rice's 1/20/17 email to herself? Allow the American people to judge for themselves. — Ned Price (@nedprice) May 14, 2020

Huh?

EL OH EL.

Whatever, dude.

Good job sir. Keep it up — Anthony Thalman (@athalman37) May 14, 2020

Not too much transparency is what they meant. It’s a bit revealing. 😂 — iJudo – Not cool to Coup (@obligatoryasian) May 14, 2020

God Bless you! You are a godsend to everyone who values our CONSTITUTION and our CIVIL LIBERTIES! — OBAMAGATE – #ReopenAmerica (@Suzzzzeee1) May 14, 2020

@nedprice: Was it normal for 39 Obama officials to make 53 unmasking requests for @GenFlynn's name after the 2016 election? And weren't you a CIA staffer working for NSC who helped @brhodes run an "echo chamber" to misled the American people about the flawed Iran nuclear deal? — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) May 14, 2020

*crickets*

Keep going, brother! — Dubber (@went_jdub) May 14, 2020

This. ^

***

