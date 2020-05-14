We’ve found it!

Well, Ted Cruz and a bunch of other people on Twitter actually ‘found it,’ but you get what we mean.

This is probably the one and only time Obama was truly honest.

I spy … the President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/jTOZZzzH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 26, 2012

Yes, yes you did, Obama.

Ted really brought it home though.

Short.

Sweet.

Simple.

Brutal.

Those are the best ‘owns’ on Twitter surpassed only by Ted’s ability to push Obama’s self-own truly over the top.

Might be the only truthful thing he said while in office. But seriously, is the world big enough to house his outsized ego? — David Ross (@djross95) May 14, 2020

Zodiac strikes again… Love it Senator 🤣 — Scott (@F_ScottinTexas) May 14, 2020

This made me laugh. So hard. pic.twitter.com/j7KLEeyhYJ — Zoomshyne (@Zoomshyne) May 14, 2020

Conceited and ego centric Obama had to leave a little trails all around as a middle finger to those he attacked with the might of government… illegally. Civil rights be damned. — Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) May 14, 2020

Pretty damn spectacular.

***

