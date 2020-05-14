Is it just our imagination or is the press working super hard to prove the unmasking done by the Obama administration was ‘standard procedure’? They seem almost desperate to prove their Messiah was not engaged in something nefarious, sneaky, underhanded, and perhaps even illegal … when we say ‘almost’ we’re just kidding.

They are spinning as we’ve never seen them spin before. Look at this crap from Andrea Mitchell:

10 thousand unmasking last year, 17 thousand in 2018. Necessary and routine. Can people please stop trying to gaslight us? https://t.co/kCnAx3Rok2 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 14, 2020

Wait, who’s gaslighting who, Andrea?

Give us a damn break.

Looks like the media got their talking points, just sayin’.

Says the gaslighter… — Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) May 14, 2020

Yuuuup.

Look, fat!

Ari Fleischer let her have it:

Amazing to me how the “cynical” press is missing this story. The issue isn’t how often the intell community unmasks. The issue is how often the White House unmasks. Did it ever occur to the media the Obama WH unmasked like no one before them??? https://t.co/wx81DgZAqg — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 14, 2020

But Obama’s administration was totally scandal-free and stuff.

His legacy?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

In 2016, there were 30,355 searches of 5,288 Americans. Kind of high, eh? https://t.co/4tKKgDBAqr — AR-14 Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) May 13, 2020

Hatchet face is not capable of thinking in those terms because Obama was the most awesome POTUS. — neverleft (@neverbeenleft) May 14, 2020

They don’t care. They are on the demcorats side. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 14, 2020

Never forget: If Hillary won, the public would never have learned about the cabal and its criminality. It would have stayed secret forever. The plotters would have been rewarded and would be running our law enforcement and intel agencies right now. There MUST be consequences. — HeartlandForTrump (@HeartlandFor) May 14, 2020

Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.

It’s a shell game. Keep moving them around. You can never find the right one with the “media” these days. — Jerry Lev (@jerrylev770) May 14, 2020

And they will continue to do so until their party is back in the WH.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

