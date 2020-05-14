New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, was made ‘infamous’ when she told New Yorkers they were safe from the coronavirus on February 2 – you know, when the virus was likely at it’s most dangerous and contagious. Remember her?

From the New York Post:

On Feb. 2, with the city’s first suspected coronavirus case under investigation and China’s death toll skyrocketing, Barbot touted upcoming Chinese New Year events where crowds gather shoulder-to-shoulder in city streets. “As we gear up to celebrate the #LunarNewYear in NYC, I want to assure New Yorkers that there is no reason for anyone to change their holiday plans, avoid the subway, or certain parts of the city because of #coronavirus,” she tweeted.

Yeah, good one.

Welp, seems back in March she was especially awful to the NYPD when they asked for masks:

NYC health head rejected NYPD mask plea: 'I don't give two rats' asses about your cops' https://t.co/AKlvMoOE3J pic.twitter.com/aWKbVhPMVN — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2020

From the New York Post (again!):

New York City’s health commissioner blew off an urgent NYPD request for 500,000 surgical masks as the coronavirus crisis mounted — telling a high-ranking police official that “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops,” The Post has learned. Dr. Oxiris Barbot made the heartless remark during a brief phone conversation in late March with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Monahan asked Barbot for 500,000 masks but she said she could only provide 50,000, the sources said. “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops,” Barbot said, according to sources. “I need them for others.” Classy. She is truly the epitome of the type of leadership we expect from New York City these days.

How far this city has fallen.

It sure would be nice if the media could get off its lazy ass and ask de Blasio about this. Maybe also ask Cuomo why he packed COVID patients in nursing homes while they're at it — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) May 14, 2020

Fire her now. — Bob (@mynameis__bob) May 14, 2020

When will people wake up. How can anyone in the #NYPD vote Democrat? How does the Union dare endorse them? Do they not realize democratic politicians hate the police and turn the citizens against them? — Sic Semper Tyrannis (@AngryArgonian) May 14, 2020

She’s been wrong about everything. Then she goes and makes a commercial completely contradicting what she said weeks prior. — White Whale Knockout Ned (@YFan914) May 14, 2020

She seems nice 🤔 — TJFarmGirl 🚜🌽🐖🐂 (@farm_tj) May 14, 2020

Not even a little.

***

