As Twitchy reported this morning, Brian Stelter was super excited to share the CNN poll that proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that CNN doesn’t totally suck WHICH was actually hilarious considering it was a CNN poll …

We were inspired to post our own poll (if you’re on Twitter and haven’t voted yet PRETTY please do) even.

Brian Stelter sharing a CNN poll 'proving' CNN is super rad and totally awesome inspired us to post our own poll. Please make sure to vote and share! What is your first and best choice when looking for snark and news (snarky news) online? Ahem –> https://t.co/qt4sndfwFA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2020

And now it looks like Greg Gutfeld was very helpful and came up with some other questions CNN might want to ask.

Or maybe Brian himself?

CNN survey asks if you like CNN. Surprise, you think they're swell! Some other ideas for CNN survey questions:

-does this shirt make me look fat?

-did you notice I'm working out?

-will you be my friend? https://t.co/CNGZkyOkl5 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 12, 2020

May we remind you that CNN began picking at Greg when he came out on top of the ratings? Never poke a bear, guys, because ultimately it will just bite your nards off.

Or embarrass the EFF out of you on Twitter.

Same diff?

Unbiased journo promoting book about why Fox News is bad thinks Fox News is bad — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So only 55% of people who watch @CNN actually trust CNN? pic.twitter.com/Gy0VipYopG — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) May 12, 2020

Now that’s the striking part, yes?

This coming from a network where one goofy Cuomo asked another goofy Cuomo about his dating life!! Real news worthy, maybe for a reality show on E network! — Mark Steven Cooke (@MarkStevenCook1) May 12, 2020

One goofy Cuomo asking another goofy Cuomo sounds like a sitcom.

And even so, only 55% of their own viewers trust them! “@CNN: A Bare Majority Of Our Viewers Don’t Think We’re Lying Scumbags!” — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 12, 2020

Guess they’re polling the limited numbers of folks visiting airports, their largest demographic… — SJ (@Sjharris2020) May 12, 2020

I have more faith in the Onion and Babalyon Bee — Kathy Rasmussen (@KathyRas0259) May 12, 2020

And that’s the truth.

