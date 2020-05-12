You’d think at this point, someone close to Brian Stelter would pat him on his little bald head and tell him he keeps stepping on his own … feet. Did he really think it was a good idea to share a CNN poll that says CNN is better than Trump and Fox News? Part of us wonders if he’s just bored and trolling but then we look at the rest of his feed and it seems legit.

Which only makes us want to point longer and laugh harder.

Striking #'s about trusted sources… pic.twitter.com/zUYqXDlQ4x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 12, 2020

This could be the most CNN thing EVER.

CNN poll finds CNN is the best https://t.co/GzLIFLJ8eU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2020

Small audience with no one in the airports. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 12, 2020

And when air travel is down?

Yikes.

When you only have a dozen viewers, and figure half of those are pundits looking for a story, the poll actually kind of makes sense. — David "not the baseball player" Wright (@UnrealDubya) May 12, 2020

Funny that — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) May 12, 2020

We laughed.

55% of zero is still zero. — Jeff Doughty (@doughty_jeff) May 12, 2020

OOF.

Painful math.

“Well, we can’t be better than Dr. Fauci, I mean, he’s Dr. Fauci!” “And you know the CDC would never steer us wrong. Just don’t mention the botched month of tests exclusively from them.” “Do we have to put Trump on this one?” “Yes, so we can prove how bad he is.” “Fox, too.” — Small Stepper (@bert_kallio) May 12, 2020

Good grief the #cnn numbers puts this entire pollin question. — Chuck Warren (@SilverBulletLLC) May 12, 2020

Not when it’s a CNN poll. They probably just polled their 23 viewers.

A CNN poll shows most people say the US government is doing a poor job preventing the spread of Covid-19. Trump's approval rating is steady at 45%. https://t.co/aVzgWSEhRx — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2020

A CNN poll finds CNN is more trusted than Fox News. Stunning. I did a poll too and I found that I'm the handsomest. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 12, 2020

“New CNN poll asks people if they trust CNN”….. Also the CDC has been consistently wrong throughout this whole time. https://t.co/GKmNnLu3Fh — Tyler john (@TylerBirmingham) May 12, 2020

CNN LOVES CNN! — Mia (@MiaCarlaNY) May 12, 2020

C’mon, someone has to.

PS: If you’re in a mood to take a poll please vote in ours and share! 🙂

Brian Stelter sharing a CNN poll 'proving' CNN is super rad and totally awesome inspired us to post our own poll. Please make sure to vote and share! What is your first and best choice when looking for snark and news (snarky news) online? Ahem –> https://t.co/qt4sndfwFA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2020

