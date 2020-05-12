You’d think at this point, someone close to Brian Stelter would pat him on his little bald head and tell him he keeps stepping on his own … feet. Did he really think it was a good idea to share a CNN poll that says CNN is better than Trump and Fox News? Part of us wonders if he’s just bored and trolling but then we look at the rest of his feed and it seems legit.

Which only makes us want to point longer and laugh harder.

This could be the most CNN thing EVER.

And when air travel is down?

Yikes.

Trending

We laughed.

OOF.

Painful math.

Not when it’s a CNN poll. They probably just polled their 23 viewers.

C’mon, someone has to.

PS: If you’re in a mood to take a poll please vote in ours and share! 🙂

***

