No wonder Adam Schiff is scared … well, Schiffless. WE KNOW, we’re such children about his last name but honestly, looking at that bug-eyed choad day-in-and-day-out for years on end has formed a somewhat biased dislike of this nasty liar who tried to unseat a legally elected president because Democrats are big-a*s babies who can’t accept a legal election.

Whoops, did we say the quiet part out loud?

Our bad.

Anywho, sounds like Richard Grenell may have even more documents to ‘drop’ about our lying sack of Schiff pal:

Report: @RichardGrenell is prepared to unveil additional documents that will show @RepAdamSchiff and others "knew for a long time there was no collusion" between @realDonaldTrump and the Kremlin "even though they kept saying they had direct evidence."https://t.co/H3PGe0WKDs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 11, 2020

Yeah, we keep telling you guys to stock up on popcorn but seriously, with the way shelves have been emptying out of toilet paper you never know, popcorn could be next.

Lying Adam Schiff. No surprise there. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) May 11, 2020

AWESOME — LET THE TRUTH BE TOLD!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Lori Jackson (@lksjackson) May 11, 2020

The whole truth, Schifty Schiff.

Live shot of man living rent free inside Adam Schiff’s head pic.twitter.com/6WhL0iMy70 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 7, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?!

I thank God for @RichardGrenell and pray for him. — Nikki Borman (@nikkiborman) May 8, 2020

Amen, we adore him.

Currently holding a big spot in my heart right now! — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) May 8, 2020

I. LOVE. @RichardGrenell . He’s all that an a bag of chips!! A real man of courage!! — Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) May 7, 2020

He is THE MAN.

And on that note …

Release the SATCHEL!

***

