If you read this tweet from ABC News you think to yourself at first, ‘HOLY CRAP, that’s a lot of Justice dept. officials’ … until you look down further and see one super important word they left out. Notice the difference between the headline and the tweet?

Sneaky ABC … very sneaky.

JUST IN: Nearly 2000 Justice Dept. officials have signed onto a letter calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign over what they describe as his improper intervention in the criminal case of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. https://t.co/ycgwrKMERd — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2020

FORMER officials.

You know, people who are likely Democrats who hate Trump and by default, hate Barr too. But you know, this is a BIG FREAKIN’ DEAL. Heh.

Side note, remember when ABC showed footage of a Kentucky gun range and claimed it was Syria? Good times.

GP Better headline: "JUST IN: Nearly 2000 disgruntled Democratic former government employees turned actual Democrat activists are still mad because America rejected them and their god-queen Hillary Clinton so they must be punished." — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 11, 2020

God-Queen Hillary Clinton.

That there is funny.

Why did you leave "former" out of your designation for these "officials" in your Tweet?

Oh never mind. I'm sure we already know why. pic.twitter.com/Lu6sj3G1f5 — Scintillating Duck (@sttngduck) May 11, 2020

Yup, we do know why. Their limited yet frothy-mouthed audience will take that headline and run with it and then it will take everyone else days or even weeks to correct them that the officials calling for him to resign no longer work there.

Yay.

That’s adorable. They can go cry themselves right through 2024. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 11, 2020

We should get them some tissue, yes?

You can't even quote your own headline correctly… "former DOJ"… 🙄 No free thinking person cares — Lady Q 🦅💯🇺🇸 (@proudDogmom) May 11, 2020

"FORMER" is the keyword here, dipshits… — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) May 11, 2020

FORMER OFFICIALS………IE, lefty's out of a job because Trump came to town. MSM is a fraud. — John D (@pajohn1934) May 11, 2020

Gee, 2% of the DOJ signed a letter…… they can quit if they want And as for 'improper intervention'? He's in charge. The Boss. The Final Authority. The one person in the DOJ who can tell EVERYONE else in the DOJ what to do. — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) May 11, 2020

Math.

Ouch.

MORE: The letter, signed mostly by former career officials in the department, accuses Barr of joining with Pres. Trump in "political interference in the Department’s law enforcement decisions." https://t.co/fqg4GDziWM — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2020

Guess they figured out they should include the word ‘former,’ but at this point, it’s just too late.

"Former" sit down with this garbage. Everytime something goes amok for Dems it's fire someone. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 11, 2020

You spelled "Obama holdovers" wrong. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) May 11, 2020

Sometimes Twitter is a beautiful thing.

***

