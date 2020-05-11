If you’re looking for more information about what is slowly but surely coming out about Flynn and the shady, dirty tactics the Obama administration was using to try and stop Trump, Techno Fog’s timeline is a wealth of information and he or she does an exceptional job of making it so anyone can understand what the Hades is going on.

This stuff can read like stereo instructions written backward in Cantonese.

This thread on media leaks, Obama, and Sally Yates is definitely worth a read:

Same date Obama was allegedly briefed on the call by Clapper.

Seems all roads lead back to Obama.

Trending

Shocking.

But …

So many leakers, so little time.

Sorry for that visual.

An official familiar with her thinking?

WTH does that mean?

EL OH EL.

Could it have been Yates herself?

DA DA DAAAA!

Something like that.

***

Related:

Troll level=JEDI: Trump comes up with a TREMENDOUS new nickname for Brian Stelter and he just can’t DEAL

Nervous much, bro? Laura Ingraham’s simple yet brutal question about Obama makes him look even MORE corrupt

‘Shady AF!’ Chuck Todd/Meet the Press BLISTERED after groveling a non-apology for deceptively editing AG Barr’s comments

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FlynnObamaRussiaSally YatesTechno FogTrump