Brian Stelter finally got what he’s so painfully and cringingly been pining for, Trump’s attention. It only took him nearly four years of whining, preening, pointing fingers, and being an annoying jack-wad, in general, to make it happen but he DID IT.

Way to go, Tater.

All the kudos.

You’ve got yourself a new nickname:

.@brianstelter is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T! https://t.co/nwDRFvym0P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Poor man’s lapdog for AT&T.

Heh.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Brian tried to pretend it didn’t bother him:

When he tweeted, I thought it was a parody account at first. But it was the real president. My takeaway: Trump's Twitter attacks barely generate any attention anymore. And that's a good thing… https://t.co/bSnWF9xSuq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 11, 2020

And he says the ‘attack’ barely generated any attention but we see 20k comments on that tweet with nearly 50k ‘likes’ sooooo Tater is wrong again. But hey, if he wants to talk about barely generating any attention maybe he should take a look at his tweet or his silly newsletter.

His buddy tried making him feel better:

But eh.

He needs to crawl into bed and cry. — Epry_Jeffstien (@BPurkinje) May 10, 2020

Mr President, I’ve coined him #TheHallMonitor. He’s the nerd in HS that sent you to the principal for going to the bathroom during class. No friends, no girlfriends, just sad! 😂😂 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) May 10, 2020

Someone needs to now do a meme of Brian Stelter as a poor man's lapdog — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 10, 2020

Or we imagine someone will come up with one.

Tater and his buddy Basta.

Awwwww.

The word "man" usually should never appear in the same sentence as Brian Stelter, but in this case it is grammatically correct since the noun is not describing little Brian, but the executives at AT&T. pic.twitter.com/IIjhR9CpZj — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 10, 2020

He is truly his own worst enemy.

***

