What’s the opposite of scandal-free? Would that be scandal-full? Scandal-rich? Lotsa-scandals?
Because from what we’re reading and seeing from these released documents on Flynn, the last thing the Obama administration WAS was scandal-free. Laura Ingraham managed to ask a very simple yet brutal question …
Why is Barack Obama emerging from his important work at Netflix to protest the release of documents?
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 11, 2020
Remember how hard Obama fought to keep his school records sealed?
Good times.
Guess some things never change.
I guess the question is will he see his shadow and bring us 4 more years of Pen & Phone?
— Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) May 11, 2020
"Scandal free"
— O.K. Jedi👌 (@LaBeardGuy) May 11, 2020
We snort-laughed.
— Rudy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Trumbauer (@theFinFred) May 11, 2020
One word. Deflection!
— Moonman62 (@mullensgaryp) May 11, 2020
Because 💩 is about to hit the fan!
— Sunny (@Sunny56768022) May 11, 2020
Man, we hope so. We’ve been hearing this sort of thing for years now so you’ll have to forgive us if we’re a little cynical about the notion that any of these a*s-nuggets will see any sort of consequence or justice.
Crossing our fingers that we’re wrong, of course.
Bc #ObamaGate is real!
— Freedom Fighter #prayforRUSH (@DefundMSM) May 11, 2020
Because he's trying to protect himself and his "legacy"
— Desia Ally Joseph (@DesiaAllyJoseph) May 11, 2020
Awww yes, his legacy.
HA HA HA HA HA HA
We know why. One word. Fear.
— Chad Bollmeyer (@sfdudeknows) May 11, 2020
Ummm
— Dfhappy (@dfhappy) May 11, 2020
Heh.
You know why.
— Kevin Pyle (@Kwstyle69) May 11, 2020
Yeah, we do, but we totally get why Laura asked this question.
It makes Obama look even more corrupt which we didn’t know was even possible.
Well-played.
***
Related:
‘Shady AF!’ Chuck Todd/Meet the Press BLISTERED after groveling a non-apology for deceptively editing AG Barr’s comments
‘Stay home then, stupid!’ WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan tries rallying her journo-troops to keep America shutdown BUT fails spectacularly
And now for the dynamite! Undercover Huber’s ruthless thread shines a light on 1 reason WHY Adam ‘Sack of’ Schiff is panicking