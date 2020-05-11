What’s the opposite of scandal-free? Would that be scandal-full? Scandal-rich? Lotsa-scandals?

Because from what we’re reading and seeing from these released documents on Flynn, the last thing the Obama administration WAS was scandal-free. Laura Ingraham managed to ask a very simple yet brutal question …

Remember how hard Obama fought to keep his school records sealed?

Good times.

Guess some things never change.

We snort-laughed.

Man, we hope so. We’ve been hearing this sort of thing for years now so you’ll have to forgive us if we’re a little cynical about the notion that any of these a*s-nuggets will see any sort of consequence or justice.

Crossing our fingers that we’re wrong, of course.

Awww yes, his legacy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Heh.

Yeah, we do, but we totally get why Laura asked this question.

It makes Obama look even more corrupt which we didn’t know was even possible.

Well-played.

***

