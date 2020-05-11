Looks like AG Barr made the media-spin radar meaning the media are working overtime to make him into some sort of villain doing the bidding of his evil master, Trump.

Gosh, wonder why that could be?

Chuck Todd and Meet the Press SO screwed up by deliberately and deceptively editing Barr’s comments on Flynn during his CBS interview that AG Spox, Kerri Kupec, called them out in a big way. Sorry, make that a YUGE way.

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

Ouch.

Then she tweeted the full transcript to make them look even worse.

Full CBS interview transcript here: https://t.co/zCOtxLP22U — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

The pushback was so intense Meet the Press sort of issued an apology but not really.

You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

Error.

They regret the error.

Inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip.

WOW.

Are they ever full of crap?!

You lied. Plain and simple. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 11, 2020

Ain’t nobody buyin’ what they’re sellin’.

This is worse than the "error". Just roll with it. Your integrity is shot to hell already. — Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) May 11, 2020

This should help reestablish the whole integrity of the press initiative, you clowns have in motion. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 11, 2020

Yeah, you “accidentally” cut out when he mentioned rule of law, and then @chucktodd “accidentally” denounced Barr for not mentioning rule of law. And you don’t even honestly admit what you did here.?Exactly who do you think you’re fooling? Tim Russert is spinning in his grave. https://t.co/mBkoyz6F7m — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 11, 2020

Disgraceful propaganda. You are not worthy of Tim Russert’s legacy. — Jameson Finch (@Jameson_Finch) May 11, 2020

Please stop the pearl clutching when you’re called #FakeNews — NYC Cat 😺 (@catmchale) May 11, 2020

I will just assume you are incompetent ok? — wondering (@murrayckim) May 11, 2020

Wow! What a horrible fraud. You should be cancelled. — Ginny (@ginkates) May 11, 2020

Do you think we’re stupid? — Dairy King Actual (@Sjanderson86) May 11, 2020

Yes, yes they do.

For people to believe you're not lying to us again here, they'd have to believe you clipped the video off in the middle of the sentence you aired and didn't even notice you'd edited the video mid-sentence. Preschoolers don't even fall for that sort of excuse. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 11, 2020

In other words just another day in MSM bullshit. — Crib72 (@Crib722) May 11, 2020

Bingo.

***

