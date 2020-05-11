Looks like AG Barr made the media-spin radar meaning the media are working overtime to make him into some sort of villain doing the bidding of his evil master, Trump.

Gosh, wonder why that could be?

Chuck Todd and Meet the Press SO screwed up by deliberately and deceptively editing Barr’s comments on Flynn during his CBS interview that AG Spox, Kerri Kupec, called them out in a big way. Sorry, make that a YUGE way.

Ouch.

Then she tweeted the full transcript to make them look even worse.

The pushback was so intense Meet the Press sort of issued an apology but not really.

Error.

Trending

They regret the error.

Inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip.

WOW.

Are they ever full of crap?!

Ain’t nobody buyin’ what they’re sellin’.

Yes, yes they do.

Bingo.

***

Related:

‘Stay home then, stupid!’ WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan tries rallying her journo-troops to keep America shutdown BUT fails spectacularly

He KNEW it wasn’t true: Transcripts Adam Schiff was forced to release show exactly WHY every GOP on his committee called on him to resign

And now for the dynamite! Undercover Huber’s ruthless thread shines a light on 1 reason WHY Adam ‘Sack of’ Schiff is panicking

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AG BarrCBS Interviewchuck toddFlynnKerri KupecmediaMeet the Press