Man, we are really enjoying how much Adam Schiff is getting dragged with the release of these documents and interviews. Especially when we know he was forced by the ODNI to release certain interviews, like the one Eli Lake is talking about here:

I’ve been going through the interview transcripts that ODNI forced @AdamSchiff to release. It’s now clear why every Republican on his committee in 2019 called for his resignation. He knew the closed door witnesses didn’t support his innuendo and fakery on Russia collusion. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 9, 2020

He KNEW it was all a lie and he thought it would never see the light of day.

He was wrong.

Innuendo and fakery seem spot on as well.

It’s only going to get bumpier, Adam. Better buckle up.

Biggest political crime in US history.

The Dems dragged the nation through two years of "collusion"…"Trump is a Russian asset"…when they knew it was all a lie.

And it was all done to try to topple the presidency and undo an eleciton. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 9, 2020

Trump’s crime was beating Hillary.

Yup.

Just use plain English. @RepAdamSchiff lied every time he opened his mouth. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) May 10, 2020

We’re not entirely sure Adam can stop lying.

It’s sort of his thing.

He knowingly defrauded the American people, and a bought out media complex helped. — George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) May 9, 2020

Remember when he said he had evidence proving collusion? Or the time he got pranked by a Ukrainian radio show trying to get naked pictures of Trump?

Yeah, this dude is garbage’s garbage.

@AdamSchiff et al, better face consequences. This Country CRAVES consequences. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) May 9, 2020

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath BUT surely there must be something consequence-worthy here when we can see it in black and white.

Right?

*sigh*

He's the Michael Avenatti of Congress — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) May 9, 2020

HA!

He really is.

***

