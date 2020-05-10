Elon Musk is not willing to let his company completely tank just because California wants to keep wiping their resident’s backsides and pretending they’re incapable of making decisions for themselves over COVID. He is suing the state and has talked about taking his company to either Nevada or Texas.

Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who was behind the job-killing #AB5 bill, had this to say to Elon:

People voted for her.

Wow.

Yeah yeah, we’re not surprised an elected Democrat is gross either but still.

Robert Reich also jumped into the fray:

Capitalism at its worst.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Elon responded:

The fact he interacted with Reich’s subtweet but not Gonzalez tells us he gives exactly zero f**ks what she thinks.

Plenty of other people were more than happy to tell her to take a flying leap though:

OOF.

Have fun with that, California.

