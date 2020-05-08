Sing with us to the tune of ‘London Bridges’:

Chuckle’s Schumer’s melting down, melting down, melting down!
Chuckle’s Schumer’s melting down.
Because Flynn’s free.

Ok, so it’s not great … cut us some slack, we’re not composers.

Anyway, as we said, Chuck is sort of losing it, and by sort of we mean totally and completely:

Gosh, Chuck seems upset.

Someone should tell him there are plenty of decaffeinated brands on the market that taste just as good as the real thing.

Also, Trump crony?

Nice try, Chuck.

Well, THAT explains it.

Chuck, this clearly didn’t go the way you wanted, chief.

Good talk.

