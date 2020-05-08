This is one of those social media â€˜thingsâ€™ where you look at and think to yourself, â€˜This is just so sh*tty.â€™

We get it, media, you hate Trump and by extension, Mike Pence, but pretending this ridiculousness is a story without doing the least bit of due diligence is really just pathetic.

From using fake footage of hospitals to fake testing sites to using footage of a gun range to claim Syrians were at war, the media have done themselves no favors in the past four years.

Look at this horse crap:

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj â€” Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Look at all the people who liked it.

105k.

And itâ€™s fake.

This made me curious, so I watched the unedited C-SPAN video. Pence makes multiple trips from van to the doors of the center delivering full boxes of PPE. Pence's comment about empties for the camera is a joke â€“ he shuts the doors right after he says it.https://t.co/JMMz7nEVit https://t.co/VNw4aqJ3jN â€” JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 8, 2020

All the morons pushing this fake story had to do was watch the entire video.

But naaah, it was more fun to pretend Pence only did this for a photo op.

Of course @RadioFreeTom just RT'ed this demonstrably untrue & deceptively edited video. If you watch the full clip, you see that Pence delivers many full boxes of PPE. His quip at ~9 minutes in is clearly a joke, and he shuts the van doors right after.https://t.co/JMMz7nEVit pic.twitter.com/d6zQntZLbT â€” JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 8, 2020

Of course, he did.

Like his buddy Rick Wilson, Tom has had a rough couple of days.

The upcoming windmill dunk on this from @realDonaldTrump is so predictable â€“ congrats to Kimmel & every blind partisan retweeting this deceptive nonsense for the alley-oop assist. â€” JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 8, 2020

You know they were SO EXCITED to see this.

To believe this.

Sad, small, little people they are.

Here's an unedited version of @VP Pence delivering PPE to Woodbine Rehab Center. The clip from @JimmyKimmel and sent viral by @mattmfm & others is quite deceptive. Pence is clearly joking when he talks about empty boxes for the camera, & shuts the van doors right after the quip. pic.twitter.com/HyV8iBiljS â€” JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 8, 2020

And the media wonder why people hate them.

This clip from @JimmyKimmel (and tweet from a Democratic pollster) is an absolute lie. Pence brought in full boxes, then made a joke after about the empty boxes, which he didnâ€™t carry in. This has 17,000+ RTs. And is a complete lie. Proof (via @_esaliba):https://t.co/SyPqkAllKr https://t.co/p9bQmsQKPi â€” Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 8, 2020

Julio Rosas was good enough to compile screenshots of media troglodytes pushing this garbage:

A small sampling of media people and Democrats pushing Jimmy Kimmel's deceptively edited video of Mike Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/GGUTL8JkyV â€” Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

And that was just quote tweets, here are some of the people who gave it a straight up retweet: pic.twitter.com/D0j1NQBBxo â€” Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

"Here's some fake news about Trump/Pence to spread around and get thousands of likes and retweets." The same group of clowns: pic.twitter.com/lS2uqKhdy0 â€” Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

Exactly.

.@JimmyKimmelLive deleted their tweet that had the deceptively edited video of Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/ahloYGXSne â€” Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

Kimmel tried deleting it.

Nice try, chump.

***

Related:

â€˜Pot calling kettle BLACK!â€™ JD Rucker TORCHES CNN and Oliver Darcy over their petty piece trashing OAN in spectacular thread

â€˜Show us on the doll where Flynn hurt youâ€™: Rick Wilsonâ€™s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day only gets WORSE and LOL

Nervous boys?! Kimberley Strassel shuts both Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff DOWN for bellyaching about Flynn and itâ€™s GLORIOUS