CNN just keeps on CNNâ€™ing.

Especially Oliver Darcy. Man, we thought Brian Stelter was annoying but Oliver is starting to give him a run for his â€˜Hall Monitorâ€™ money.

JD Rucker, who runs NOQ Report, which is another small conservative-leaning outlet, blasted Darcy for his petty article (and he took CNN apart in the process as well):

We tend to link to CNN a lot. Granted, itâ€™s usually to make fun of them but still â€¦

Trending

Yes. The talking heads (pundits?) at CNN really struggle with right-leaning outlets doing well in any regard and to JDâ€™s point, we really do think it stems from jealousy. Too bad CNN canâ€™t seem to figure out that trashing these networks doesnâ€™t actually do anything to help them.

In fact, itâ€™s quite the opposite.

Sharply.

Their ratings are crap.

Ahem. Orange man bad.

Oof.

â€˜Nuff said.

***

Related:

â€˜Show us on the doll where Flynn hurt youâ€™: Rick Wilsonâ€™s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day only gets WORSE and LOL

â€˜Flynn should NEVER have been prosecutedâ€™: Kimberley Strassel lays absolute WASTE to the FBI in devastating thread

Nervous boys?! Kimberley Strassel shuts both Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff DOWN for bellyaching about Flynn and itâ€™s GLORIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNJD RuckerOANOliver DarcyTrump