CNN just keeps on CNNâ€™ing.

Especially Oliver Darcy. Man, we thought Brian Stelter was annoying but Oliver is starting to give him a run for his â€˜Hall Monitorâ€™ money.

Hereâ€™s my new profile of OAN. I wrote about Trumpâ€™s repeated promotion of the little-watched network, the channelâ€™s history, its conspiratorial nature, and why itâ€™s dangerous for POTUS to be elevating such voices during a public health emergency. https://t.co/Erq6GI9NxM â€” Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 8, 2020

JD Rucker, who runs NOQ Report, which is another small conservative-leaning outlet, blasted Darcy for his petty article (and he took CNN apart in the process as well):

It's rare that I link to @CNN or discuss any of their writers. They deliver such poor commentary from an unambiguously biased perspective, it's no longer necessary to alert the world that they're #FakeNews. They're the cable TV embodiment of fake news, and they seem proud of it. https://t.co/2RCNTZMjGm â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

We tend to link to CNN a lot. Granted, itâ€™s usually to make fun of them but still â€¦

This particular piece about @OANN wasn't just more of the same from CNN. It was a clear display of jealousy with a complete lack of self-awareness. The "reporter" here is calling out how small OAN is. By doing so, he's belittling himself and the network he represents. â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

Yes. The talking heads (pundits?) at CNN really struggle with right-leaning outlets doing well in any regard and to JDâ€™s point, we really do think it stems from jealousy. Too bad CNN canâ€™t seem to figure out that trashing these networks doesnâ€™t actually do anything to help them.

In fact, itâ€™s quite the opposite.

"Oh, look how tiny OAN is." That's not a quote (despite the quotation marks) but it's the gist of one of the arguments here. OAN is a few years old and is sharply on the rise. CNN is four decades old and on the decline. Sharply. â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

Sharply.

Their ratings are crap.

The true lack of self-awareness comes in how CNN attacks OAN's positive coverage of President Trump. CNN spent eight years as adoring sycophants to President Obama. They've spent four years saying literally nothing positive about President Trump despite nonstop coverage. â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

Ahem. Orange man bad.

I'd say CNN calling out OAN for bias would be the pot calling the kettle black, but such idioms are incapable of expressing the idiocy of this particular attack. It's like a statement from Harvey Weinstein calling out Kirk Cameron for disrespecting female actresses. It's lunacy. â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

Oof.

I, too, operate a tiny news outlet. I, too, support President Trump. I wish I didn't feel the need to be biased but the news industry is so lopsidedly against him, I am compelled to act as a counterbalance, "little-watched" as we may be. At least we have dignity. CNN has none. â€” JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

â€˜Nuff said.

***

