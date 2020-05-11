Former U.S. Attorney, law prof, and NBC analyst Barb McQuade had quite a bit of ‘Karening’ to do about the Justice Department dropping their case against Flynn.

Newly released documents in Flynn case are not “Brady” material, defined as evidence favorable to the accused that is material to guilt or punishment. Flynn’s crime was lying to the FBI. Agent notes about interview strategy do not negate Flynn’s lie. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) April 30, 2020

NBC analyst … because OF COURSE.

Nor do Flynn documents show a “perjury trap,” which is where no legitimate investigative purpose exists for questioning. IG found FBI’s Russia probe was properly predicated. Flynn had told Russia to ignore US sanctions! FBI had legitimate purpose and even duty to ask him about it — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) April 30, 2020

McQuade babbled on and on but this is the point where Undercover Huber jumped in to point out how stupid her whole premise was in a thread of his (or her) own.

He (or she) is a giver that way.

Take a look:

Not only is the statement “Flynn had told Russia to ignore US sanctions” 100% false, it doesn’t even make sense if it were true https://t.co/GIf827GFwg — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 8, 2020

Keep going.

First, Flynn apparently told the Russians not to “escalate”, or respond in a “reciprocal” way to the Obama lame duck sanctions. I say apparently, because nobody has published the transcript of what was actually said by Flynn. So you don’t know. — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 8, 2020

Nope.

Second, even if Flynn had said “ignore them”, if Putin really does “ignore” the sanctions, that’s a WIN for the U.S Their guys would have still been expelled, their premises closed, and key people under sanctions, while the US folks would still be in Russia & NOT under sanctions — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 8, 2020

But TRUMP!

No?

Oh but that was just a delaying tactic so that Trump could eventually lift the Russian sanctions as soon as he got into office, right? Great theory, except his admin imposed *more* Russian sanctions. And helped seriously weaken Russia with US oil/gas drilling expansion — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 8, 2020

If Trump is Putin’s puppet he’s doing an extraordinarily crappy job of it.

You guys have lost the ability to even think straight due to your obsession with Orange Man Bad /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 8, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Hatred is Blinding! — Billy Dee (@BillyDe777) May 9, 2020

So apparently the left's narrative is that Clapper committed perjury and is covering up for Trump. pic.twitter.com/o6O5vkVeWM — prince of azkaban (@princewizardkid) May 9, 2020

HA!

The more I read of @BarbMcQuade the less impressed I am by the Obama DOJ. — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) May 8, 2020

True story.

***

