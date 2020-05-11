Andrew Cuomo barking orders at nursing homes about the following of health procedures is truly the height of hypocrisy.

Any nursing home that fails to follow health procedures will lose their license. Remember: If a nursing home cannot provide adequate care, they MUST call the State Department of Health to transfer the resident. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2020

No words.

Luckily, Janice Dean had PLENTY of words for Governor Cuomo, and all of them are biting and brutal:

March 25th: YOU @NYGovCuomo made an executive order requiring nursing homes accept coronavirus patients. That accelerated outbreaks like wildfire and killed our loved ones. We still don’t know the exact number of cases. YOU have a catastrophe on your hands. https://t.co/YoRqXWfD8U — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 11, 2020

It’s like Cuomo thinks people have FORGOTTEN he forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

But here’s where she REALLY nailed him:

PS glad you were able to zoom your mom on Mother’s Day. My husband couldn’t. He lost his mom and dad to COVID in assisted living and nursing homes. https://t.co/vMKByMqfbB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 11, 2020

Horrible for her husband to have lost his parents this way.

And maybe Andrew missed it, but Janice is calling him a serious as*hole in this tweet.

So sorry for your loss. It must be infuriating to see people heaping praise on the man who is partially responsible for so much tragedy. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) May 11, 2020

They’re far too busy trying to find a way to blame Trump, duh.

I am so sorry for your family’s loss. No medical professional in the world was ignorant of the fact that elderly/immobile people would be especially vulnerable to a respiratory illness. It was cruel and deliberate to put contagious COVID patients in nursing homes. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) May 11, 2020

Cruel and deliberate.

Awful.

God bless your family Janice. I'm so sorry for this senseless loss of your loved ones. God's strength be you all. Heart breaking 🙏🏼 — Sen. Feinstein's Chinese Chauffeur 🇨🇳 (@georgeorwell_84) May 11, 2020

Breaks my heart for your family😔 There needs to be a full investigation and people must be held accountable! — TexasRed🍷 (@alycialeah) May 11, 2020

Disturbing how he tries to sweep his deadly decision under the rug. — Chris Hemmeke (@CHemmeke) May 11, 2020

And how he now pretends to care?

Thank you for speaking out on this, Janice! I’m so sorry your family has had to experience this tragedy! Prayers to you & your husband! 💔 — Dreg of Society (@kona24) May 11, 2020

Nice one, Janice!!! He definitely deserves that tweet.😡 — Amy (@ace119282) May 11, 2020

And then some.

***

