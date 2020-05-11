Andrew Cuomo barking orders at nursing homes about the following of health procedures is truly the height of hypocrisy.

No words.

Luckily, Janice Dean had PLENTY of words for Governor Cuomo, and all of them are biting and brutal:

It’s like Cuomo thinks people have FORGOTTEN he forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

But here’s where she REALLY nailed him:

Horrible for her husband to have lost his parents this way.

And maybe Andrew missed it, but Janice is calling him a serious as*hole in this tweet.

They’re far too busy trying to find a way to blame Trump, duh.

Cruel and deliberate.

Awful.

And how he now pretends to care?

And then some.

***

