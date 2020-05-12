Imagine having this much time to waste, complaining about the number of times Trump ‘has attacked’ Obama on Twitter. David Frum is in serious need of a hobby or two because this is just pathetic. And c’mon, if he really wants to talk about the number of times someone has attacked someone else on Twitter he might want to take a gander at his own timeline and how often he’s going after the president.
Fox smells his own hole?
According to the (incomplete) Trump Twitter archive, President Trump has tweeted 451 attacks on former President Obama since inauguration day 2017 https://t.co/ZEmta5voaz
— David Frum (@davidfrum) May 12, 2020