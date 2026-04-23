Hypocrite Jim Acosta Leaves Replies On, Does ‘So Many Triggered People’ Meme

Podcaster Jim Acosta forgot to turn off replies on his post, and now he's doing the meme about how many people were triggered by his dumb statement. Acosta was triggered by news that Warner Bros. shareholders have approved the merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. Liberals are afraid that the merger will turn Acosta's former employer, CNN, into a conservative news station. Over 4,000 people in Hollywood, including the usual suspects like Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller, and Jane Fonda, signed an open letter opposing the merger. Elizabeth Warren, who called the merger a "five-alarm antitrust fire," is going to be heap big mad.

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NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros shareholders approve $81 billion sale to Paramount in a mega merger that could vastly reshape Hollywood. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 23, 2026

This is bad for America. The news should not belong to the oligarchs. https://t.co/3N24cI91vB — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 23, 2026

the whataboutism in the comments here.. wow.. must have touched a nerve. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 23, 2026

You’re doing great champ. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 23, 2026

“Whataboutism” is the wan defense tossed around when hypocrisy is pointed out.



You were just fine cashing checks from the corporate giants of ATT-Warners-Discovery. Your silence then means YOUR oligarchs are acceptable. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) April 23, 2026

So weird you complaining now... pic.twitter.com/O31SXYo4tR — CosmicV (@CosmicV) April 23, 2026

Pointing out your hypocrisy isn’t whataboutism. — Holly Thornton 🐘🏈 (@beachmamax2) April 23, 2026

It’s because you are considered an disingenuous snake.



Admit this is about your fear of leftist messaging being curtailed. — James Rhodes 🇺🇸 (@Jim__Rhodes) April 23, 2026

Whataboutism is what people fall back on when others point out their hypocrisy. Jim is well aware that the entertainment and media industries are dominated by far-left leadership, but want to avoid acknowledging it. — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) April 23, 2026

Not a nerve. Just the raw pulse of the nation. Welcome to America’s thoughts. 💭 — American Nerd 🇺🇸 (@American_N3rd) April 23, 2026

Oh, you left the comments on this time? How brave of you. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) April 23, 2026

Which of the two is the supposed Mom & Pop you are trying to protect, here, Jim? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 23, 2026

I'm sure it has nothing to do with your insanely blatant hypocrisy. — Curve Dweller (@unethicalaccel) April 23, 2026

No. It’s just that everyone knows you’re a shill. I’m sure it hurts to get called out on it, but you kind of deserve it. — Joseph Lillie (@Showrocker44) April 23, 2026

If people like you didn’t allow CNN to be captured by the far left leading to a catastrophic ratings collapse, perhaps it wouldn’t have been necessary to sell it. — Freedom Guy (@Freedomguy64) April 23, 2026

Says the hack who interviews AI-generated avatars of deceased teenagers 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dMwPUgIott — Darth Dawg (@OverpaidA) April 23, 2026

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Watching your fall into irrelevance was glorious! — Jan (@Jan2ap) April 23, 2026

Your “reporting” has been proven incorrect year after year

There is no whataboutism to that. You have proven for years you are nothing more than a propagandist hack. — CB in Texas (@CB3125211746723) April 23, 2026

Next time, he'll remember to turn off replies before being called out as a massive hypocrite.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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