Writer Brags About Stealing from Whole Foods with Hasan Piker — Turns Out...
Tucker Carlson Asks How American Evangelicals Can 'Support' IDF Soldier Vandalizing Jesus...
Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally...
NYT Podcast Lets Hasan Piker Casually Endorse Stealing Cars and Louvre Heists: 'Pro-Piracy...
AL Gubernatorial Candidate Who’s Taken on the Klan Misrepresents SPLC Indictments
NPR Media Guy Claims FBI Investigated Journalist Whose Work Reflected Poorly on FBI...
Democrats Ridicule the Height of Trump's New Acting Navy Secretary
Virginia Dem State Senator Says He Knows All About Rural America Because He...
Good Luck With That: Tiny NY Dem Candidate Beth Davidson Threatens to Physically...
Someone's NERVOUS: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens VA's Supreme Court to Uphold Gerrymandering O...
Gaslight Fail: Neera Denies Hasan Piker’s Influence While AOC, Omar, Bush, and Crooked...
DeSantis Just Made Sure Hakeem Jeffries Will Never Try That Stunt Again
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Her Energy Czar's Possible Connection...
Faith, Freedom and Education: A Lesson from America’s Founders

Hypocrite Jim Acosta Leaves Replies On, Does ‘So Many Triggered People’ Meme

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitchy

Podcaster Jim Acosta forgot to turn off replies on his post, and now he's doing the meme about how many people were triggered by his dumb statement. Acosta was triggered by news that Warner Bros. shareholders have approved the merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. Liberals are afraid that the merger will turn Acosta's former employer, CNN, into a conservative news station. Over 4,000 people in Hollywood, including the usual suspects like Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller, and Jane Fonda, signed an open letter opposing the merger. Elizabeth Warren, who called the merger a "five-alarm antitrust fire," is going to be heap big mad.

Advertisement

Recommended

Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally Skipped Steps
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next time, he'll remember to turn off replies before being called out as a massive hypocrite.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN JIM ACOSTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally Skipped Steps
justmindy
Writer Brags About Stealing from Whole Foods with Hasan Piker — Turns Out Her Folks Are Human Traffickers
justmindy
DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering ; UPDATE
Sam J.
Tucker Carlson Asks How American Evangelicals Can 'Support' IDF Soldier Vandalizing Jesus Statue
Brett T.
Someone's NERVOUS: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens VA's Supreme Court to Uphold Gerrymandering OR ELSE (Watch)
Sam J.
Democrats Ridicule the Height of Trump's New Acting Navy Secretary
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Shipwrecked Crew Drops Truth Bomb: Court Killed Virginia Amendment Because Dems Illegally Skipped Steps justmindy
Advertisement