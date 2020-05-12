Jeff Sessions decided to set the record straight in a thread on recusal today (he also released the full letter in the Montgomery Adviser). Our favorite parts of the thread are the ones where he blasts, slams, and basically drags James Comey.

Definitely worth a read.

Today, I am setting the record straight on recusal. Read my open letter to the people of Alabama: https://t.co/GDrXoer89E — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

I was the first to endorse President Trump, even when many thought I was nuts to do so. I helped Trump win and traveled the country with him, embedded in his campaign. I am one of the architects of his agenda, and I was pushing his agenda even before he ran for office. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

I have remained faithful to the President and his agenda. I have always stood up for him, and I never backed down, not even for one moment. My convictions are immovable, built on rock, not sand. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

As the world knows, the President disagreed with me on recusal, but I did what the law required me to do. I was a central figure in the campaign and was also a subject of and witness in the investigation and could obviously not legally be involved in investigating myself. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

If I had ignored and broken the law, the Democrats would have used that to severely damage the President. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

Absolutely a fair point.

Some have asked, why take the job as Attorney General if I knew I would have to recuse myself from the investigation? I knew no such thing. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

I wasn’t informed of Comey’s secret investigation until after I became Attorney General, and the investigation wasn’t publicly confirmed by the FBI until weeks after my recusal. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

All roads lead back to Comey.

And ultimately to Obama but that’s another story.

Knowing of the President’s disagreement with my decision, I tendered my resignation in writing the morning after Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

But President Trump chose not to accept it, and he asked me to continue to serve as his Attorney General and to help him “Make America Great Again.” #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

The investigation was a disruptive and prolonged fiasco for America and especially for President Trump, and a massive waste of money chasing the deep-state myth of Russian collusion. #alsen — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

And now that we’re seeing more and more documents we know just how much of a myth this whole Russia mess really was.

Recently disclosed documents also reveal the extent of former FBI Director Comey’s underhanded efforts to undermine our President. One thing you may not know is that I advised from the beginning of the administration that Comey should be removed and the FBI given a fresh start. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

Sessions was not alone in this, many people wanted Trump to remove Comey.

I concluded that Comey was driven by ego, lacked self-discipline, and lacked the judgement necessary to lead an agency as critical as the FBI, as was evidenced by the completely improper way he declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

Ding ding ding.

The end result of the Mueller investigation is that the President (and I) were fully exonerated, so much so that the subsequent Ukraine impeachment witch hunt did not even mention the phony Russian collusion idea. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

My principles, like my faith, are immovable and non-negotiable. I believe it is always right to do the right thing. #alsen You can read my full letter to the people of Alabama here: https://t.co/NElIUNK609 — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 12, 2020

Comey definitely felt this one.

***

Related:

BEAST MODE –> Lorena Gonzalez’s attack on Elon Musk inspires BRUTAL ad destroying both her and her job-killing #AB5

‘Let them eat ICE CREAM!’ Nancy Pelosi claims Trump is ‘out of touch with what families are facing’ and HELLO backfire (watch)

GOOD one, Tater! Brian Stelter shares ‘striking’ CNN poll that proves CNN IS THE BESTEST and OMG we can’t stop laughing