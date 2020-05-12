Jeff Sessions decided to set the record straight in a thread on recusal today (he also released the full letter in the Montgomery Adviser). Our favorite parts of the thread are the ones where he blasts, slams, and basically drags James Comey.

Definitely worth a read.

Trending

Absolutely a fair point.

All roads lead back to Comey.

And ultimately to Obama but that’s another story.

And now that we’re seeing more and more documents we know just how much of a myth this whole Russia mess really was.

Sessions was not alone in this, many people wanted Trump to remove Comey.

Ding ding ding.

Comey definitely felt this one.

***

Related:

BEAST MODE –> Lorena Gonzalez’s attack on Elon Musk inspires BRUTAL ad destroying both her and her job-killing #AB5

‘Let them eat ICE CREAM!’ Nancy Pelosi claims Trump is ‘out of touch with what families are facing’ and HELLO backfire (watch)

GOOD one, Tater! Brian Stelter shares ‘striking’ CNN poll that proves CNN IS THE BESTEST and OMG we can’t stop laughing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James ComeyJeff SessionsrecusalthreadTrump