Meteorologist Ryan Maue had a very specific question he would have liked folks to ask Dr. Fauci earlier today …

Was there any scientific justification to limit outdoor activities with proper social distancing? Excellent question, since we are learning more and more about the virus and that it is not being spread by people going to the beach or to the park. In fact, it looks like the very solution of ‘keeping people cooped up’ may have been the worst thing for people to have done.

Maue continued:

Awww yes, we’ve all seen the ‘Karen’ videos out there shaming anyone and everyone for being outdoors. So selfish!

Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff there, firefighters.

We’re not seeing a whole lot of folks in the media calling out say Andrew Cuomo for sending COVID-infected elderly people into nursing homes. In fact, he’s being treated as some sort of hero although it’s clear New York is the epicenter of this ‘crisis.’

It is starting to look more and more like their solution may have been even worse than the problem.

