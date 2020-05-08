People have been talking about what we should call a ‘male Karen’ for quite a long while now, and after reading this tweet and watching this report we’re pretty sure ‘Brad’ is totally the male Karen.

Look at this nonsense from ‘investigative reporter’ Brad Edwards of CBS Chicago:

Selling ice cream?!? THAT MONSTER!!! FORBIDDEN.

CALL 9-1-1!

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

We have officially reached the dumbest point in the history of this county. Governors are letting convicted criminals out of jail and then turning around and threatening to jail innocent people for doing their jobs. You know that face you make when your neighbor wants to have the same conversation about the pool they’re putting in this summer for the 1000th time? Yup, just made that face.

But people must not be allowed to make CHOICES for themselves!!!

And it is an impressive one.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

