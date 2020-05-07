James Woods is back … again! We’re not entirely sure what happened this last time but there were two strange tweets about sunglasses and then his account went quiet for a longish period of time. Super glad one of our favorites on Twitter is back to make us think, and laugh.

And maybe throw up in our mouths a little.

This is some visual about Cuomo, thanks, James.

Government competence.

K.

Might wanna rethink that tweet, Cuomo.

Considering New York is the epicenter of the virus and looks to have infected most of the country Cuomo might want to just sit this one out.

It’s pretty much an oxymoron.

We’re seeing a lot of that.

Meep.

Taxing doctors and nurses who came to New York to help them.

What a schmuck.

Not much.

Clearly.

***

