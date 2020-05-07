Raise your hand if you can’t wait to watch Adam Schiff squirm like the little worm he really is.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources say #Russia probe transcripts affirm officials came up empty on collusion: 'Schiff is in panic mode'https://t.co/PWRM9Emjkr — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

Wassamatta Schiffty Schiff?

From Fox News:

Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday. This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was “direct evidence” of collusion. “Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

Yeah, whatever happened to that ‘direct evidence,’ Schiff For Brains?

NEW: Intel officials tell me @RepAdamSchiff had staff reach out to heads of IC agencies asking what role @RichardGrenell-a known Trump ally-may have played in declassification/redaction process of the transcripts. sources say process was completed before Grenell came in as DNI — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

Because OF COURSE, he’s going to claim Grenell is doing something to help his pal Trump.

But no …

NEW: The process, according to an IC official, took place under both former DNIs Dan Coates& Joseph Maguire& was conducted by career intel officials. The official also told Fox News that relevant heads of appropriate agencies were consulted on the redactions of all 53 transcripts — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

Womp-womp.

NEW: The 53 transcripts eligible for release, according to a source familiar with the transcripts, include interviews w/: @DonaldJTrumpJr , Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, & more Trump officials.. as well as several top Obama officials — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

Top Obama officials.

This is getting good.

NEW: Also expected to be released, according to the source: transcripts for interviews w/ former Obama officials such as DNI James Clapper; AG Loretta Lynch; Amb. to UN @SamanthaJPower; FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; NatSec adviser Susan @AmbassadorRice, deputy AG Sally Yates — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

James Clapper.

YAAAAS.

Probably time to start stocking up on the popcorn, folks. Just sayin’.

Sources say individuals interviewed by House Intel during its Russia probe were asked whether they had evidence @realDonaldTrump or Trump campaign colluded w/ Russia during 2016 election.

Sources say not one of the 53 witnesses could provide evidence of collusion. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

Not one could provide evidence of collusion.

Ya’ don’t say?

Note: We feel the need to point out that these ‘sources’ could be a janitor who overheard something in the hallway OR could absolutely not exist since we very often call out the legacy media for using ‘sources’. But man, we hope this is real.

Adam Schiff is in panic mode. 🇺🇸 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 7, 2020

PASS THE POPCORN. https://t.co/oJpOaLicWu — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) May 6, 2020

Please @RichardGrenell and Kash Patel. Please. My family implores you: release my transcript to stop the partisan lies once and for all. https://t.co/y1mFOA2I7h — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) May 7, 2020

Adam Schiff is a disgrace to America https://t.co/DkAHdJFh0n — Barbara(Flynn)⭐️⭐️⭐️Redgate #WhoLeakedGenFlynn (@BarbaraRedgate) May 7, 2020

EEEEEEEE.

Stay tuned.

***

