Raise your hand if you can’t wait to watch Adam Schiff squirm like the little worm he really is.

Wassamatta Schiffty Schiff?

From Fox News:

Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday.

This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was “direct evidence” of collusion.

“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

Yeah, whatever happened to that ‘direct evidence,’ Schiff For Brains?

Because OF COURSE, he’s going to claim Grenell is doing something to help his pal Trump.

But no …

Womp-womp.

Top Obama officials.

This is getting good.

James Clapper.

YAAAAS.

Probably time to start stocking up on the popcorn, folks. Just sayin’.

Not one could provide evidence of collusion.

Ya’ don’t say?

Note: We feel the need to point out that these ‘sources’ could be a janitor who overheard something in the hallway OR could absolutely not exist since we very often call out the legacy media for using ‘sources’. But man, we hope this is real.

EEEEEEEE.

Stay tuned.

***

