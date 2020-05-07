Terrence K. Williams and several other Trump-supporting comedians are putting on a show on Saturday, May 9.

We’ll let Terrence himself tell you all about it:

When I came out as a Trump Supporter Hollywood shut the door in my face. They told me I was not allowed to be on Saturday Night Live WELL on MAY 9th! 7pm Central we are doing Deplorable’s Saturday Night! WATCH on FB Live, @AVoiceNews America Voice Roku, Pluto, Dish RT PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/EX4C6973UD — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 7, 2020

Sounds fun, right?

Welp, for whatever reason, ‘Never Was’ Christopher Titus got his panties all knotted up over the idea of right-wing comedians doing a show and attacked Terrence. We’d say Titus is bored because of the shutdown but it’s not like the guy has been doing a whole lot other than trolling people on Twitter before the virus.

My point is, you are so lame and unfunny that you can’t even come up with an original idea, so you copy a show that’s run 50 years. I’ve been at comedy 36 years, had my own show, directed movies, have A WGA nom. NOT ONCE have I heard, “You know who’s funny? Terrance K” Not once. https://t.co/bgtYYSm6Ey — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) May 7, 2020

We had to Google Christopher Titus.

We did not have to Google Terrence K. Williams.

True story.

As we said, Titus really is just another blue-check troll who gets his ego stroked by frothy-mouthed, shrieking Trump-haters.

Terrence shot back:

THESE PEOPLE IN HOLLYWOOD ARE REALLY COMING FOR ME BECAUSE I WONT SELL MY SOUL You been in comedy 36 years and never heard of me because I’m in my 20s you dummy 😂 I just got started a couple years ago and you been in the game almost 40 year & I have way more support than you https://t.co/mZCJy8yb2U — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 7, 2020

Titus walked right into that one.

And a bunch more:

I'm 25, my salary hasn't exceeded $12,400, and I go on Twitter to start arguments. NOT ONCE have I heard, “You know who’s funny? Christopher Titus” Not once. — Flyon Zion *airplane emoji* (@AviLeftonRead) May 7, 2020

I have never heard of Christopher Titus so…….. Guess he ain't all he thinks he is either — Angel Eye (@AngieS420) May 7, 2020

Who is Christopher Titus? Don't know him, don't wanna know him! GO Terrence, carve 'em up mate! — Steve Grant (@StephenJGrant2) May 7, 2020

To be fair, no one i know has ever said "You know who's funny? Christopher Titus"…probably because no one knows who you are — Brian S ⭐⭐⭐ (@BrianHa63588088) May 7, 2020

Had to Google Christopher Titus — JodiB718 (@JodiB718) May 7, 2020

I’ve literally never heard of Christopher Titus. Give it another 36 years…maybe you’ll make something of yourself. — Kevin White (@KevinWhite81) May 7, 2020

If Titus was trying to prove how truly unknown he really is WHILE helping Terrence promote his show and garner a good deal of attention and free marketing, he succeeded.

For once.

