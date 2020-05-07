Americans have been told time and time again to listen to the experts when it comes to COVID and the lockdown … just not all of the experts, apparently. Alex Berenson shared a fascinating video from the chief medical officer of Pennsylvania’s ‘huge and powerful’ UPMC medical system, Dr. Steven Shapiro, calling for an end to the lockdowns.

Watch.

Dr. Steven Shapiro – chief medical officer of Pennsylvania’s huge and powerful @upmc medical system – calls for an end to lockdowns. At the peak, 110 of UPMC’s 5500 hospital beds were #Covid patients. “What we cannot do is extended social isolation.” https://t.co/yrUVkTkNwV — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 7, 2020

Hospital employees are being FURLOUGHED (and even laid off) because hospitals are sitting empty.

30 million + Americans going without a paycheck.

Schools closed for the school year.

Mental illness, domestic violence on the rise.

The solution is more dangerous and even deadlier than the damn problem.

Median age of death of #COVID patients in Pennsylvania: 84. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 7, 2020

Protect. The. Vulnerable.

Let the rest of us go BACK TO WORK.

End. The. Lockdowns.

Why is this so hard?!

*we know, we’re missing the all empowering clapping hands emoji with the periods, our bad*

Sad. It really is. But we can’t stop our lives because of this. — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 7, 2020

And in a nursing home — Forty Young (@FortyYoung) May 7, 2020

And many of them died of other causes but had covid and were listed as covid deaths. — baby matt (@OldYorkmatt) May 7, 2020

Quiet you, we’re not supposed to talk about that.

He's exactly right! It was a dumb plan to begin with and the local governments only made it worse… — Rose Black (@bone_girl91) May 7, 2020

#ReopenAmerica

***

Related:

NEVER WAS Christopher Titus tries bashing Terrence K. Williams and his Deplorable’s Saturday Night, gets knocked the eff OUT

Nice BACKFIRE, bro! Bill Kristol’s Abraham Lincoln/Trump poll inspires SO MANY hilarious polls, and all at his expense

‘I smell a TV show’! Sean Spicier’s ‘condolences’ to Dems for country reopening and Biden zingers ENRAGE frothy-mouthed Lefties