Americans have been told time and time again to listen to the experts when it comes to COVID and the lockdown … just not all of the experts, apparently. Alex Berenson shared a fascinating video from the chief medical officer of Pennsylvania’s ‘huge and powerful’ UPMC medical system, Dr. Steven Shapiro, calling for an end to the lockdowns.
Watch.
Dr. Steven Shapiro – chief medical officer of Pennsylvania’s huge and powerful @upmc medical system – calls for an end to lockdowns. At the peak, 110 of UPMC’s 5500 hospital beds were #Covid patients. “What we cannot do is extended social isolation.” https://t.co/yrUVkTkNwV
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 7, 2020
Hospital employees are being FURLOUGHED (and even laid off) because hospitals are sitting empty.
30 million + Americans going without a paycheck.
Schools closed for the school year.
Mental illness, domestic violence on the rise.
The solution is more dangerous and even deadlier than the damn problem.
Median age of death of #COVID patients in Pennsylvania: 84.
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 7, 2020
Protect. The. Vulnerable.
Let the rest of us go BACK TO WORK.
End. The. Lockdowns.
Why is this so hard?!
*we know, we’re missing the all empowering clapping hands emoji with the periods, our bad*
Sad. It really is. But we can’t stop our lives because of this.
— Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 7, 2020
And in a nursing home
— Forty Young (@FortyYoung) May 7, 2020
And many of them died of other causes but had covid and were listed as covid deaths.
— baby matt (@OldYorkmatt) May 7, 2020
Quiet you, we’re not supposed to talk about that.
He's exactly right! It was a dumb plan to begin with and the local governments only made it worse…
— Rose Black (@bone_girl91) May 7, 2020
#ReopenAmerica
