After the Department of Justice dropped their criminal case against Flynn just today, we’re sensing some vindication for Sean Davis and The Federalist, who have taken a great deal of ‘punches’ from for supporting Flynn throughout his entire ordeal.

So we don’t begrudge Sean one bit for pulling up old tweets from Bradley P. Moss to rub his nose in it … just a little:

Bless your incompetent little heart. https://t.co/UrbJEvXqGu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 7, 2020

Oh wait, there’s more.

And yet, there is still more.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. When can we expect a public apology? https://t.co/8TuiJXDOPJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Someone seems cranky:

Just as soon as my clients get to lie with impunity too, Sean. Have a good one. https://t.co/xyrdpskZqn — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 7, 2020

Must suck to be this wrong.

Poor Bradley.

Incompetent Russian collusion hoaxer nonsense from incompetent partisans has somehow aged even more poorly than rancid meat. https://t.co/UrbJEvXqGu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 7, 2020

Sean then said hello to David French as well:

You owe Michael Flynn an apology. https://t.co/3TbRVaavB2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 7, 2020

He’s not the only one.

What gap was exposed today? https://t.co/fhR9p7nC8X — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 7, 2020

And to think, Flynn is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

Stock up on popcorn now, folks.

***

