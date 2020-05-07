Add this little nugget to the list of Andrew Cuomo public health policy FAILS …

So will Andrew Cuomo, with much to answer for because of his disastrous nursing home policy, now be held to account for this? One thing is certain, if the spread from NY could be blamed on POTUS, it would be. https://t.co/umJUgjbGkt — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 7, 2020

From the New York Times:

“We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country,” said Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

The central role of New York’s outbreak shows that decisions made by state and federal officials — including waiting to impose distancing measures and to limit international flights — helped shape the trajectory of the outbreak and allowed it to grow in the rest of the country. Travel from other American cities also sparked infections across the country, including from an early outbreak centered in the Seattle area that seeded infections in more than a dozen states, researchers say.

So is this the part where we blame Cuomo for thousands of deaths? Bill de Blasio? Their Health Commissioner who told people they were safe? The Left has been busy telling us Trump is responsible for ALL OF THE DEATHS! ELEVENTY!

Just shared this with @MZHemingway. First case in the county (CA) where my MIL lives, came from New York!! https://t.co/wTkZxuVKSm — Kristi Weaver (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 7, 2020

It will be, regardless of the truth. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 7, 2020

Didn't cuomo threaten to sue RI if closed its border to NY traveller? — ReachOut&GrappleKaren (@MagicalCapers) May 7, 2020

Oooh, that’s right. We forgot about that one.

Yikes, Cuomo.

Brit, yesterday Cuomo's own stats show that 66% of new Cov19 cases come from people staying at home. At. Home. Some are predicting it is being spread by AC systems in apartments. — Kate (@KathyMNiven) May 7, 2020

Well, sh*t

Remember when POTUS was roundly criticized for suggesting to shut the NY, CT & NJ boarders? In retrospect it would saved a lot — John Calkins (@jecalk) May 7, 2020

Remember when New York City officials told New Yorkers to go outside in LARGE AND CLOSE NUMBERS to prove they weren’t racist?

Good times.

***

