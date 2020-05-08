When we saw this â€˜piping hotâ€™ coloring book on Mark Hemingwayâ€™s timeline we thought there was no way this is real.

Then we begged all thatâ€™s Holy for it not to be real.

But it is indeed real.

And like so many others seeing this for the first time, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Yes.

Itâ€™s real.

Here are the deets:

His politics might be moderate, but his appeal is extreme in Jason Milletâ€™s Joe Biden coloring book for adults, Hot Cup of Joeâ€¦

MAKE. IT. STOP.

Because promoting an adult coloring book of Joe Biden, who has been accused of sexual assault, seems totally sane.

Trending

Totally.

Who TF are these people?

Oh, we did, Joe Biden Insult Bot.

We all absolutely did.

***

Related:

All these clowns do is LIE! Crap media (and Jimmy Kimmel) BUSTED for pushing fake story about Mike Pence delivering empty PPE boxes

â€˜Pot calling kettle BLACK!â€™ JD Rucker TORCHES CNN and Oliver Darcy over their petty piece trashing OAN in spectacular thread

â€˜Show us on the doll where Flynn hurt youâ€™: Rick Wilsonâ€™s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day only gets WORSE and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coloring bookHot Cup of JoeJoe Biden