When we saw this â€˜piping hotâ€™ coloring book on Mark Hemingwayâ€™s timeline we thought there was no way this is real.

Then we begged all thatâ€™s Holy for it not to be real.

But it is indeed real.

And like so many others seeing this for the first time, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Yes.

Itâ€™s real.

Here are the deets:

His politics might be moderate, but his appeal is extreme in Jason Milletâ€™s Joe Biden coloring book for adults, Hot Cup of Joeâ€¦

MAKE. IT. STOP.

Because promoting an adult coloring book of Joe Biden, who has been accused of sexual assault, seems totally sane.

Totally.

OMG! it's real! it's not a joke! â€” Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers ðŸ§¨ (@MilitaryRosary) May 8, 2020

And don't forget the Obama/Biden partners in crime solving books! Just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fhbPsMCK6N â€” Wesley J. Smith (@forcedexit) May 8, 2020

Who TF are these people?

Thatâ€™s terrifying â€” GrumpySeamstress (@dindog22) May 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/kAFjd9yqN5 â€” Grouse with a sanitizer sprayer (@kttphoenix) May 8, 2020

WTF is that? ðŸ˜‚ â€” Tangier (@tangytangier) May 8, 2020

Laugh it up, you ninny-lovin' soda jerk â€” Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 8, 2020

Oh, we did, Joe Biden Insult Bot.

We all absolutely did.

***

