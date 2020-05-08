When we saw this â€˜piping hotâ€™ coloring book on Mark Hemingwayâ€™s timeline we thought there was no way this is real.
Then we begged all thatâ€™s Holy for it not to be real.
But it is indeed real.
And like so many others seeing this for the first time, we just threw up in our mouths a little.
Coming to a bookstore next month. Â¯_(ãƒ„)_/Â¯ https://t.co/VnOcm0EQwU pic.twitter.com/iHsKp2VJJP
â€” Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 8, 2020
Yes.
Itâ€™s real.
Here are the deets:
His politics might be moderate, but his appeal is extreme in Jason Milletâ€™s Joe Biden coloring book for adults, Hot Cup of Joeâ€¦
MAKE. IT. STOP.
Because promoting an adult coloring book of Joe Biden, who has been accused of sexual assault, seems totally sane.
Totally.
OMG! it's real! it's not a joke!
â€” Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers ðŸ§¨ (@MilitaryRosary) May 8, 2020
And don't forget the Obama/Biden partners in crime solving books! Just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fhbPsMCK6N
â€” Wesley J. Smith (@forcedexit) May 8, 2020
Who TF are these people?
Thatâ€™s terrifying
â€” GrumpySeamstress (@dindog22) May 8, 2020
â€” Teresa Jackson (@RestoreHonor) May 8, 2020
â€” Grouse with a sanitizer sprayer (@kttphoenix) May 8, 2020
â€” Aldous Huxley's Ghostâ„¢ (@AF632) May 8, 2020
WTF is that? ðŸ˜‚
â€” Tangier (@tangytangier) May 8, 2020
Laugh it up, you ninny-lovin' soda jerk
â€” Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 8, 2020
Oh, we did, Joe Biden Insult Bot.
We all absolutely did.
***
