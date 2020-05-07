That Katie Hill was ever elected into any sort of office is absolutely an indication of how grossly awful the Democrat Party has become.

Yuck, we feel like we need to take a shower after ’embedding’ her tweets.

*spritzes Lysol*

Ok, that was mean.

Yup.

Katie. Put your clothes on and then take so many seats.

She is like the uber-Karen who really has ZERO place lecturing others about their hygiene.

Just sayin’.

Trending

We’re pretty sure we know what’s sh*tty, Katie, and that’s the government completely shutting down states while their economies collapse.

That’s sh*tty.

Wearing a mask or not is a choice.

We thought these Lefties were all about choice.

Huh.

Yeah, bye.

Karen.

Maybe she should just stick to tweeting what she knows about.

Give us a second, we’ll come up with something.

***

Related:

Cuomo COVID FAIL: Brit Hume BLISTERS Gov. Cuomo with damning NYT piece showing New York ‘infected’ the rest of the country

‘Scared SCHIFFLESS’: Thread on Russia probe transcripts released and why ‘Adam Schiff is in panic mode’ a DELICIOUS must-read

WATCH powerful video of a chief medical officer calling for an end to the lockdowns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Katie HillMask