As Twitchy readers know, Christopher Titus (who we had to Google) was very fussy and even cranky with Terrence K. Williams for daring to share that he and other pro-Trump comedians are doing a comedy show this coming Saturday night. We don’t really know why Titus chose to pick a fight over something that has NOTHING to do with him (kidding, we totally know) but here we are. Apparently, the fallout was so impressive that Tom Arnold felt the need to defend the so-called comedian.

Note, he did not bother to tag Greg Gutfeld in his ridiculous tweet trying to ‘explain comedy’.

Let me explain comedy without the politics: Christopher Titus is hilarious for everyone. Greg Gutfeld is only funny to fellow Trump suck up mouth breathing tools. @TitusNation — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 7, 2020

And we didn’t think Tom was funny. Huh.

Shows what we know.

Too bad he wasn’t trying to be funny.

.@greggutfeld is funny. You have never been funny. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) May 7, 2020

Gutfeld is number one in late-night … he’s destroying Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert.

But sure, Tom, he’s not funny.

Let me explain comedy without the cocaine. Christopher Titus had a TV show around the time of 9/11. Tom Arnold was an upjumped extra in movies before that. Neither of these men should be Comicsplaining anything. https://t.co/pNfByKcliH — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) May 7, 2020

Comicsplaining.

Who's Christopher Titus? Never heard of him. — Can I be picked up and put on the RIGHT planet now (@StpeterPadilla) May 7, 2020

Is he the one who ended up filling in for the Oxy-Clean dude?

Tag him you weak stick… @greggutfeld — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 7, 2020

Who Gutfeld continues to dominate.

You explaining comedy is actually funny. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) May 7, 2020

COMEDY IS MY LIFE DUMB ASS — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 7, 2020

Ummm …

If that's the case, say something funny for a change. https://t.co/lLKRSMUSl0 — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 7, 2020

Oof.

And HA HA HA HA HA.

You could have fooled me. — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) May 7, 2020

Us too.

***

Related:

Can’t make this UP! Chuck Schumer out-GASLIGHTS even himself in tweet accusing GOP of delaying ‘help in this crisis’

Cuomo COVID FAIL: Brit Hume BLISTERS Gov. Cuomo with damning NYT piece showing New York ‘infected’ the rest of the country

‘Scared SCHIFFLESS’: Thread on Russia probe transcripts released and why ‘Adam Schiff is in panic mode’ a DELICIOUS must-read