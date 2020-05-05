Yeah yeah yeah â€¦ CNN is gonna CNN. But still.

This is a hot mess of awful and stupid, even for them.

The price of reopening the economy: tens of thousands of American lives | Analysis https://t.co/lyxVnI0Nqi pic.twitter.com/t7wmD95Nh7 â€” CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 5, 2020

From CNN:

Depressing new death toll projections and infection data on Monday dashed the optimism stirred by more than half the country taking various steps to reopen an economy that is vital to Trumpâ€™s reelection hopes and has shed more than 30 million jobs. Stay-at-home orders slowed the virus and flattened the curve in hotspots like New York and California, but they have so far failed to halt its broader advance, leaving the nation stuck on a grim plateau of about 30,000 new cases a day for nearly a month.

They leave out these new projections are from the same crap IHME model that already got everything wrong.

Despite those projections, two administration officials told CNNâ€™s Kaitlan Collins the latest numbers are not currently expected to affect the White Houseâ€™s plans for reopening the country.

Damn right.

New evidence of the likely terrible future toll of Covid-19 came on a day when Trump stayed out of sight â€” his wild briefings that hurt his political prospects now paused â€” meaning he could not be questioned on his enthusiasm for state openings in the light of new evidence.

Ugh, they just SUCK.

<whispers> Thereâ€™s a reason the entire American media complex wants the country to stay shut down. And if you think itâ€™s because they care about lives, youâ€™re a moron. https://t.co/TqYjiXxlXm â€” Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 5, 2020

What Jesse said, although please donâ€™t tell him we gave him credit for saying something worthwhile. Weâ€™ll NEVER hear the end the of it.

BUT WEâ€™LL DIIIIIIIIIIE.

CNN says so.

*eye roll*

The price of keeping it closed is HUNDREDS of thousands of American lives. â€” Xisus is raisin (@Micky_Finn) May 5, 2020

How many die if we donâ€™t open our economy? â€” D Simons (@DSimons5) May 5, 2020

Shhhh â€¦ theyâ€™re busy trying to shut us down to totally collapse the economy and country so Trump loses in November.

The price of believing CNN. The death of tens of thousands brain cells â€” Lalapuj (@lalapuj) May 5, 2020

The cost of NOT reopening the economy: tens of millions of American lives. â€” David Wray (@d_wray) May 5, 2020

Putting the anal in analysis â€” Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) May 5, 2020

*snickers*

Not much different than any other flu season â€” Tony J (@stonyjbc) May 5, 2020

*If CNN were honest* The price of reopening the economy: possible reelection of Donald Trump. â€” KeithðŸ˜·ðŸ˜·ðŸ˜·Burton (@bbeekk321) May 5, 2020

There it is.

Trump 2020 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â€” Ric (@RendonTex) May 5, 2020

Thatâ€™s their real fear, folks.

***

