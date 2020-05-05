Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for public affairs, Michael Caputo, went OFF on Yahoo after their ‘Lifestyle Editor’ deliberately misquoted him in an article where her obvious agenda was to paint Trump’s plan to open the country as anti-Science.

You know what, we’ll let Michael tell you guys about it himself.

Grab some popcorn:

.@dklaidman Your “Lifestyle Editor” @abbyhaglage wrote about vaccines yesterday – a pressing public health issue during a deadly pandemic. In her story, she made a completely false claim that I said something which I’ve never said nor even believed. https://t.co/BI0wFew3CX — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

HOOboy.

This was not an innocent mistake by @abbyhaglage. There’s never been a hint in the media that I believed vaccines require at least 18 months for development. I’ve never once been quoted nor paraphrased using the number “18” and the word “months” in a vaccine context. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/7bDfBKa7od — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

Never once.

He even up put a nifty graphic to make his point.

Keep going.

I’ve never said this. I’ve never used these words. So why did Ms. Haglage state this so falsely? Because your “Lifestyle Editor” is desperate to falsely paint President Trump’s Operation #WarpSpeed as anti-science. Yet it’s goals have been deemed quite possible by top scientists. pic.twitter.com/FtMbqcGOXe — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

But orange man bad, dude.

Ms. Haglage did not make a mistake. In paragraph 2 she intentionally tried to paint @POTUS in disagreement with scientists and the spokesman of his Health Department. She mislead your readers, who are in their houses during a pandemic desperate for information. Why? — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Wait, that was a rhetorical question.

K.

The @YahooNews “Lifestyle Editor” had an agenda. Ms. Haglage wrote a false statement in the #FakeNews story. You must correct her. Journalistic ethics require it. — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

That. ^

According to ONAethics, “Journalists bear responsibility for what they report, and this includes helping people become aware of any subsequent corrections” by prominently displaying the correction to her false reporting. https://t.co/UP7OdvkBqD — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

Prominently.

Have fun with that, Yahoo.

According to the @SPJtweets Code of Ethics, @YahooNews must correct this lie right now, and in the same story admit it clearly for readers who were misled about vaccines by your “Lifestyle Editor” whose last story was about a “daft punk astronaut top.” pic.twitter.com/vS54dPutQG — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

.@HHSGov welcomes @YahooNews coverage of our work on life-and-death issues like COVID-19, @dklaidman, and we will work with your reporters. We want to be helpful. The American people want and deserve facts, not snarky bias and false coverage. They want to get back to work. #GBW — Michael R. Caputo (@SpoxHHS) May 5, 2020

He’s right.

Americans do want to get back to work.

So why are the media working so hard to scare them into staying home?

Hrm.

***

