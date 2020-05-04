If the media were writing about 1000 NEW CASES in a Democrat-run state whose governor just opened it up like Kemp, they would be shocked the number of new cases is so low and praising the state for doing this in such a responsible and cautious manner.

But since it’s Georgia …

#BREAKING: Georgia verifies 1K new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours https://t.co/vtY9T7nrKb — AJC (@ajc) May 1, 2020

One has to wonder how many ‘new cases’ were being reported during the lockdown in a 24-hour period. Reading the story we went to look at the data as well and not entirely sure where they’re getting 1000 new cases in 24 hours but whatever. Data is a funny thing and seems to be easily manipulated depending on the agenda.

Either way, this tweet from Charlotte Clymer speaks volumes about what the Left really thinks about people in general, especially those who dare not do as they’re told.

Classy.

Guess how this went over?

Hi folks, need to clarify: this tweet is solely directed at Trump and Kemp’s catastrophic handling of the crisis in Georgia. I would never dream of mocking victims who contract COVID. That’s horrible + disgusting. I apologize for communicating something here very much unintended. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 4, 2020

It took Clymer two days to realize her tweet was insensitive and awful.

And only after she got called out and dragged for it.

Typical.

Her apology didn’t exactly go over all that well either.

My dad passed away from covid complications, tone down the smugness a notch. Despite all of our frustrations with the genocidal protestors, Black people are still going to bear the brunt of the death tolls. — Material(ist) Girl (@canaryfilmmaker) May 3, 2020

Black people are LITERALLY dying at alarming rates in Georgia and all across the country, and this is what you say. Smfh — becca (@MJFinesseLover) May 3, 2020

That is awful. What is wrong with you? Do you realize that many getting ill have no say in what the government does? — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace Slaps back w/ Milkshakes (@TinaDesireeBerg) May 3, 2020

Not surprised that someone who signed up for the military after George Bush would fetishize death like this. — David Slavick (@davidslavick) May 4, 2020

Weird thing to be happy about, but that's just me — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) May 4, 2020

I understand the urge to go "I told you so", but this is ordinary people suffering for the choices of their leaders. Enjoying their pain is cruel. — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) May 3, 2020

*Charlotte KKKlymer — 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝑲𝒆𝒛𝒐𝒔 (@caullege) May 3, 2020

hey remind me again about who is most likely affected by the virus — Carousel of Regress (@itsstillalex) May 3, 2020

This was not a good tweet Charlotte. — Brendan "Biden/Harris 2020" McIntyre 🌎🌈🥀 (@osuphantom) May 4, 2020

No, no it was not.

Ah, that cherished female empathy which makes women better suited to lead us. https://t.co/wis2FdAjeS — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 4, 2020

For the Blockedbibis pic.twitter.com/yzPhCiNmlj — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 4, 2020

What a sweetheart, right?

Not a great look, Charlotte.

***

