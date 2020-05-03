New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz took time out of her busy day still earning a paycheck for writing a bunch of words on a screen to shame anyone and everyone who wants the economy to open up so they don’t lose their businesses, their homes, or starve to death.

Apparently, she thinks those same people are the dumbest people on Twitter.

She received SO MUCH pushback on her tweet she deleted it BUT we were lucky enough to grab it.

‘Yes, little people, stay at home and do as you’re told,’ says the NYT reporter still getting paid because for some reason they’re ‘essential’.

Classy, right? Too bad they only deleted it because they got dragged so badly …

Sweet work if you can get it.

Something like that.

But you know, the dumbest people on Twitter.

‘Nuff said.

