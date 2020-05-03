It’s not every day we see a tweet like this where the author is able to use one crazy to slam a bunch of other crazy and do it in such a perfectly hilarious way, and yet, here we are. Granted, we should know if anyone can pull it off it’s Greg Gutfeld.

This is so perfect:

hey everyone – that video being sent around purported to show Bill Gates throwing puppies into a meat grinder in order to make vaccines that enable George Soros to live forever – I dare anyone to disprove it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 2, 2020

I was there Greg…..I was there — Rashers Dog (@HfactorThomas) May 3, 2020

I don't know what you're talking about but Bill Gates is getting hate replies from all around the world on his Instagram account. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 2, 2020

You guys remember that movie about Bill Gates and how evil he was with Steve Jobs? Think Anthony Michael Hall played Gates? ‘Pirates of Silicon Valley’. That’s it!

😂 Very funny, but also very poignant in today's world of "fake news." Great show, tonight, BTW! — 🇺🇸Eric Carmen🇺🇸 (@RealEricCarmen) May 3, 2020

I actually have a copy of that video but I’m not saying where it is, just trust me. — Micky Solo (@solomicky2) May 2, 2020

what kind of puppies ? — Brett Cohen (@Brett84286023) May 2, 2020

I think it's possible, but not probable. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) May 2, 2020

