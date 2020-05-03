Undercover Huber has been a go-to with all of this Crossfire Hurricane, FBI, Trump, Flynn, Strzok, Page, Russia, Steele Dossier, etc. mess from day one, and his thread on the one thing that’s missing from the documents we’re seeing is perhaps the most damning piece in all of this mess.

And the most terrifying.

Take a look.

The most concerning thing about Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller isn’t anything that we’ve seen in any of these previously hidden documents It’s what we *haven’t* seen that’s the problem THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

We’ve now got a lot of material from Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller’s operation A lovers’ quarrel, classified codenames, confidential emails, vulgarity, biased texts, internal debates about FBI/DOJ strategy, media leaking and more — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Lover’s quarrel.

Biased texts.

It’s like a damn soap opera.

But there is one thing we haven’t seen in any text, any Lync chat, any email, any document, any interview, any Congressional testimony or any report Not in any of the thousands upon thousands of files released *The words “civil rights” and any concern for them* 👈 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Civil rights.

Wow.

Good point.

Even the so-called “boy scout” with a conscience and head of FBI counterintelligence Bill Priestap seems like he was only concerned about setting up 30-year combat vet Flynn because “playing games” might make the “institution” of the FBI look bad & result in political blowback — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Not a single one of them cared about the civil rights of those they were targeting, trapping, and using.

Where are the notes of FBI agents or DOJ officials saying, “gee, setting up a pretext to interview someone as part of an investigation we know is bogus might violate this persons civil rights. It might harm their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness even. Let’s rethink this” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Where are the texts worrying about whether it is moral to try to get someone fired from the pinnacle of their career, a job as NSA in the White House, bringing their life crashing down around their ears? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Why don’t Comey’s memos about Trump asking if he can “let Flynn go” mention that the *Comey’s own FBI field office* wanted to let Flynn go a month earlier, because they had *nothing*, zero on him? Even after the plan Comey set in motion got Flynn fired in disgrace? Slip his mind? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Comey was all but bragging about what they did.

Why is nobody writing a memo to themselves asking if they’re really doing things “by the book” when they keep sending in a spy they must know is lying to them, that they know is pals with “former” Russian intelligence chiefs, who keeps coming up empty, only with exculpatory info? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

And when the “lead FBI attorney” on Crossfire Hurricane finds out that his prime target @carterwpage is a patriot assisting the CIA, rather than a traitor helping the Russians, why is there no email CC’d to everyone saying that, but a doctored, fraudulent one saying the opposite? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Duh.

“Wow this guy was actually assisting our friends in the agency for years? He served in the military? Okay he’s got some unusual views on Russia but should I really lie to a court so I can spy on this guy, smear him in the press, destroy his business & try to throw him in prison?” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Nobody is writing that email, putting down those thoughts in notes, confiding to a close friend, sending an anguished text, worrying about what they could do to these people. Because they didn’t see them as people. Just targets to be destroyed. — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

But the FBI’s job isn’t to destroy people, or get them fired. It’s to investigate real crimes and protect the country. How does it “protect” the country to destabilize the presidency with a Collusion lie and deprive the intelligence community of Flynn’s renowned expertise? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

Bear in mind as you read this that Comey’s crew & all the people who worked on Mueller’s team, and all of the media people who helped them are unrepentant. They don’t care. It hurts Orange Man, so it’s all justified. They’ll destroy anyone or anything, as long as it destroys him — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

So it’s all justified.

Gross.

Maybe Chris Wray can put some of this down in a memo and send it out on a training course. I’m sure that’ll fix this. — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

It’s no wonder that US Attorney John Durham is reportedly concerned that no whistleblowers have come forward It’s because they don’t think there is anything to blow the whistle on. They’re all involved. Act accordingly. /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 3, 2020

They’re all involved, and if they could do this to a man like General Flynn or even the president to be, imagine what they could do to your everyday Joe.

As he says, act accordingly.

***

