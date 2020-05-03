Jemele Hill was very cranky on Twitter Saturday night because apparently people keep confusing her with a parody account.
Very cranky indeed.
Poor Jemele is a parody of herself and she didn’t even know it.
And OMG, look at all the likes on that tweet from her parody. HA HA HA HA
So gullible.
Then again, it definitely sounds like something Jemele herself would tweet so …
Yeah but it sounds like you.
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 3, 2020
It really does.
Sorry, not sorry.
this sounds like something you'd say tho
— Pareto (@par3t0wl) May 3, 2020
I dunno, sounded totally like something you'd tweet.
— Uncut Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) May 3, 2020
It's you, pumpkin, sounds exactly like something you would say… insane and over the top.
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 3, 2020
See what we mean?
Eh, it's real enough
— Quentin Quarantino (@SanQuarantine) May 3, 2020
The best parody uses truth
— Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) May 3, 2020
Truth.
Wait.
Well, it is.
It honestly seemes so real.
— Jay (@RealJayRay2) May 3, 2020
If the shoe fits…and it does.
— *Skwirly Q* ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@QSkwirly) May 3, 2020
In fact, both shoes fit in this case.
***
